Looking for a property to rent in Accra can be a very daunting task especially when you are a first-time renter

Today, we have online real estate portals that make it easy for people to search for property online from the comfort of their homes

Searching for a house online does not entirely eliminate the need to seek the services of a real estate agent, this is necessary when you have to go for property viewing

Some people feel that the jobs of real estate agents are threatened because of the emergence of online real estate portals. Nothing could be further from the truth. In this article, Yen.com.gh outlines 3 reasons why real estate agents will still be in business for quite some time.

They have a Network of Agents

Real estate agents are very well connected. They can help find you a property easily even if they do not have direct access to the apartment because of their large pool of real estate agents spread across the country.

In some countries, the real estate sector has what is known as a Multiple Listing Service (MLS). This is a database of the properties of all agents on the MLS platform. Each agent has access to one another's properties in a bid to share commissions among themselves when a deal is closed.

Agents are Knowledgeable About the Neighbourhoods

Real estate agents who have been in the business for a long time know the areas where properties are located. If you don't work with an agent, there is the possibility of roaming around looking for a property and ending up with none.

Agents have also built a rapport with property owners and are in a better position to negotiate rent prices with landlords on your behalf.

Real Estate Agents Understand the Market

Agents understand the real estate sector. They know all the emerging areas and where properties are most likely to be put up in the foreseeable future. They can also advise you on where not to rent even when it looks appealing to you.

The advantages of working with a real estate agent cannot be over-emphasized. It is important to ask them questions and also seek their opinion on accommodation related issues.

