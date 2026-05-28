Ghanaian media personality Abena Kyei Boakye recently faced heavy backlash from Ghanaians over her outfit in a viral video

The popular UTV personality has responded to the criticisms, emphasising the importance of peace of mind on social media

Mixed reactions have flooded in as many netizens weighed in on Abena's appearance and social media response

Renowned Ghanaian media personality and former Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) contestant Abena Kyei Boakye has publicly reacted after receiving heavy backlash over a recent video.

UTV presenter Abena Kyei Boakye responds to online criticisms of her appearance in a viral video. Photo source: @iamabena1

Source: Instagram

Abena Kyei Boakye recently became a trending topic on social media after a video of her arriving at her workplace emerged online.

In the video, the media personality looked gorgeous with a pixie cut and heavy makeup in a fitted long dress as she arrived at the UTV studios to host the Accra-based broadcast station's popular morning show, Adekye Nsroma.

She wore black high heels and complemented her look with earrings and a necklace.

However, Ghanaians slammed the curvaceous Abena for her backside, with netizens accusing her of wearing foam pads to enhance her appearance and court attention.

The viral TikTok video of UTV presenter Abena Kyei Boakye's controversial appearance is below:

Abena Kyei Boakye responds to online backlash

In a video she shared on her official Instagram page on Thursday, May 28, 2026, the media personality wore a stylish blue corporate gown with Ankara print as she arrived at her workplace.

The 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) participant beamed with excitement as she held an expensive bag and a newspaper before joining her colleagues on set and interacting with the camera operator.

As she made her entrance, a background sound of a woman explaining the need to remain silent and not publicly address criticisms played.

Abena Kyei Boakye faces backlash for overdressing at 2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner Nana Ama Royale's wedding. Photo source: @blogwithmcb

Source: Instagram

In a caption that accompanied her post, Abena also responded to the backlash over her recent look.

She wrote:

"Sometimes, as bad as you really want to address the issue, just take a breather and ask yourself these three questions Does it worth your time, energy and peace of mind? If it doesn’t, then treat it as irrelevant."

The UTV personality's response to the online criticisms has sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians who flooded the comment section of her post.

The Instagram post of Abena Kyei Boakye reacting to the online backlash is below:

Abena Kyei Boakye's post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Oppong Agyei Sandra commented:

"This is not a matter of captions. Tell someone to watch your back for you before you go to work."

Naana_k_ wrote:

"😂😂😂😂😂 Yes, mummy, you need your peace of mind 😂😂. Don’t mind anybody."

Fibbiesmakeover commented:

"As a lady, I think this caption is not needed 🤝."

Perfectwrapgh said:

"We all knew it wasn’t a form but a shaper. I remember when people used to drag Serwah over this same issue. Her own wasn’t a form but a shaper. I think we should always go for the best shapers that wouldn’t be making us feel uncomfortable 😣, but then again I think Abena should have ignored rather than throwing shade 🥰."

Perf.ect9058 commented:

"You have addressed it enough with this caption 😂😂😂. Ghanaians are sometimes silly, ehh 🤣🤣🤣🤣. They will make u talk by force sef."

Abena Kyei Boakye's wedding outfit sparks backlash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abena Kyei Boakye received backlash over her outfit at 2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner Nana Ama Royale's wedding in November 2025.

Netizens accused the media personality of trying to outshine the bride at her wedding with her choice of wardrobe.

Source: YEN.com.gh