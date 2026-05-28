The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has executed a sweeping, meritorious promotion of five gallant field officers

The personnel were heavily decorated for their exceptional tactical precision, professionalism, and rapid intervention, which directly resulted in the tracking and arrest of dangerous armed robbers who struck the GOIL Filling Station at Kwafokrom, near Nsawam

The high-level executive package elevates two senior inspectors straight into the elite Police Academy, while instantly bumping up three frontline constables and sergeants to their next administrative ranks

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The unyielding resolve of the state to aggressively crush violent crime and dismantle armed heists across critical transit corridors has been met with swift, motivating internal justice.

IGP Promote Five Brave Officers Who Neutralized Nsawam GOIL Robbery Syndicate

Source: UGC

By immediately moving to reward field operatives who put their lives directly on the line, the police administration under Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno is sending an uncompromising message to both the criminal underworld and the rank-and-file of the police service.

The Kwafokrom heist and the swift tactical response

According to comprehensive police intelligence manifests reviewed on Thursday evening, May 28, 2026, the swift recognition stems from a high-stakes emergency tracking operation executed in the Eastern Region.

A violent, heavily armed criminal syndicate had launched a terrifying raid on the Kwafokrom GOIL fuel station enclave, targeting corporate earnings and terrorising night shift workers.

Displaying immaculate situational awareness, dedication, and textbook combat coordination, a local response unit intercepted the perimeter.

The five-member team engaged the unfolding threat head-on, successfully closing down all escape routes, neutralising the gang's firepower, and taking two primary suspects into high-security custody.

The official promotional breakdown

In a formal commendation session attended by the heavy hitters of the Police Management Board (POMAB), the police administration officially rolled out the structural breakdown of the career advancements:

Elite Police Academy Admissions (Direct Entry)

Reserved for the veteran strategic anchors of the response unit, transitioning them into the prestigious commissioning track for senior commissioned officers:

Chief Inspector Eric Otoo

Chief Inspector Emmanuel Otu

Immediate Rank Elevation (Next Administrative Grade)

Awarded to the frontline combat and intelligence operatives who executed the physical interceptions:

General Sergeant Philip Amoah (Elevated to General Inspector track)

Policewoman Constable Victoria Asiedu (Elevated to Corporal rank)

Policewoman Constable Rosemond A. Frimpong (Elevated to Corporal rank)

Source: YEN.com.gh