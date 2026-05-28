Benjamin Asare could be facing a battle to retain his place as the Black Stars’ first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 33-year-old faces competition from Lawrence Ati Zigi, Joseph Anang and newly introduced Paul Reverson and Solomon Agbasi

However, if Asare manages to hold off the challenge, he could write his name into Ghana football history as goalkeeper at the tournament

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Benjamin Asare’s place as Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper is suddenly under serious threat ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Hearts of Oak captain, who looked untouchable between the sticks during the qualification campaign, has now found himself under heavy scrutiny after his costly mistake in Ghana’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico in Puebla.

With barely weeks left before the Mundial kicks off in North America, the battle for the Black Stars’ No.1 jersey appears wide open again.

Benjamin Asare may lose his spot as Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Mexico mistake puts Asare under pressure

Asare only made his Black Stars debut against Chad during the World Cup qualifiers in March 2025, but he quickly cemented his place in the team under former coach Otto Addo.

The 33-year-old featured in six qualifying matches, kept five clean sheets and conceded only once, according to Transfermarkt.

His commanding displays and calm presence convinced many that Ghana had finally found stability in goal. Still, doubts linger.

Critics repeatedly questioned whether the locally based goalkeeper possessed enough international experience to handle the pressure of the World Cup stage.

Those concerns resurfaced during Ghana’s recent warm-up fixtures.

Against South Korea, Asare impressed and even denied then-Premier League attacker Hwang Hee-chan from the penalty spot.

Watch Asare's penalty save against South Korea, as shared on X:

He also produced decent moments in the defeat to Germany, although goals from Kai Havertz and Denis Undav exposed cracks late in the contest.

Then came the damaging moment against Mexico.

Barely two minutes into the game, Asare attempted a risky weighted pass to Oscar Naasei.

The defender failed to control it, allowing Brian Gutierrez to pounce immediately.

Watch Asare's error against Mexico, as shared on X:

The Mexican midfielder noticed the goalkeeper off his line and curled home expertly to hand El Tri an early lead.

Although Asare recovered well afterwards with several point-blank saves, the early blunder instantly reignited debate over Ghana’s safest pair of hands heading into the World Cup.

According to Ghanaian sports journalist Owusu Bempah Ayala of Nhyria FM, the goalkeeper is now 'very likely' to lose his starting role before the tournament begins.

Below is the post on X by Owusu Bempah Ayala about Benjamin Asare:

Who could replace Asare as Ghana's No.1?

The pressure on Asare has intensified because competition within the squad has grown stronger.

Lawrence Ati Zigi, whom Asare replaced during the qualification series, is enjoying one of the finest periods of his career.

Lawrence Ati Zigi is the favourite to replace Benjamin Asare as the No.1 goalkeeper for Ghana at the 2026 World Cup. Photos by Claudio Villa and picture alliance.

Source: Getty Images

The St Gallen goalkeeper helped his side finish second in the Swiss Super League and also played a huge role in their Swiss Cup triumph - the club’s first since 1969, according to France24.

Joseph Anang is also pushing strongly for consideration, while Hearts of Oak teammate Solomon Agbasi has reportedly impressed during training sessions in Cardiff.

Watch Agbasi's displays at training, as shared on X:

Young Ajax goalkeeper Paul Reverson has equally added more intrigue to the battle.

For now, Asare still has an opportunity to silence doubters.

Ghana’s upcoming friendly against Wales on June 2 - and a possible warm-up clash with Honduras - could offer the former Great Olympics shot-stopper the perfect stage to reclaim momentum before the World Cup starts.

Watch Asare's reaction to potentially losing his No.1 spot, as shared on X:

Should he eventually retain his place and feature at the tournament, Asare would make history as the first locally based goalkeeper to start for Ghana at a FIFA World Cup.

Previous home-based custodians, including George Owu, Stephen Ahorlu, Stephen Adams and Ibrahim Danlad, were all overlooked during the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2022 editions, respectively.

Asare sends message to World Cup opponents

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Benjamin Asare had sent a message to Harry Kane and other top forwards ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The Ghana goalkeeper insisted he is not intimidated by the challenge of facing some of football’s biggest attacking stars on the world stage.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh