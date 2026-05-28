Two University coursemates who later became a couple have emerged as the best graduating male and female physiotherapy students in their class

Their relationship journey and academic achievements gained widespread attention after details were shared on the social media platform X

Many social media users have praised the couple for balancing academics, leadership responsibilities, and their relationship throughout their years in school

Two graduates of the University of Ibadan, Oluwasegun Akinwola and Jacintha Nosazeogie, have attracted attention online after emerging as the best graduating male and female students in physiotherapy.

The pair, who were coursemates before becoming a couple, were officially inducted into the physiotherapy profession on May 19, 2026.

The couple celebrates after both graduating with first-class honours from university. Photo credit: Photo: X/@_numuno

Source: UGC

Oluwasegun graduated with a cumulative grade point average of 3.84 out of 4.0 and later shared details about their relationship journey in posts that gained traction on the social media platform X.

According to the graduates, their friendship developed gradually during their years in school before eventually growing into a relationship.

Beyond their academic achievements, both students also held leadership positions while studying at the university. Oluwasegun served as president of the Association of Physiotherapy Students, while Jacintha was Editor in Chief of PhysioPress.

Their story has generated reactions online, with many social media users praising the couple for balancing academics, leadership responsibilities, and personal relationships successfully.

The pair also reflected on how consistent communication and mutual support contributed to both their relationship and academic journey.

Their emergence as top graduates has added to conversations online about excellence in higher education and the experiences of students building meaningful relationships while pursuing demanding professional programmes.

The story has continued to gain attention across social media platforms, where users have congratulated the couple on both their academic success and induction into the physiotherapy profession.

Source: YEN.com.gh