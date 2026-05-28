Choirmaster, the Praye musician, shared a heartbreaking birthday tribute to his late wife, Beverly Afaglo, on what would have been her 43rd birthday

The musician posted a video montage of lovely moments shared with Beverly, captioning it with an emotional message about staying strong for their daughters

Ghanaians flooded the comments with condolences, with many praising the couple's bond as one of the finest in Ghanaian celebrity culture

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Choirmaster has triggered emotions on social media after sharing a heartwrenching message for his late wife, Beverly Afaglo, on what should have been her 43rd birthday.

Choirmaster shares a video montage of lovely moments with his wife, Beverly Afaglo, as he marks her 43rd birthday. Image credit: @cmdamusikbird

Source: Instagram

Popular Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo, was reported dead on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Hours after the news went viral, her husband, Eugene Baah, aka Choirmaster of Praye fame, confirmed the tragedy in a post shared to Instagram.

“My heart is shattered beyond words over the death of my beloved wife, Beverly Afaglo!!! It would have been just like 4 More days to your birthday, but I guess the Lord wanted to celebrate with you, so he called you,” he wrote.

The Instagram post shared by Choirmaster confirming his wife’s death is below.

Choirmaster celebrates Beverly Afaglo’s birthday

As Choirmaster noted in his message, Beverly Afaglo was four days away from her birthday on May 28 when she tragically passed away.

On the fateful day when his wife should have turned 43, Choirmaster took to social media to mourn and celebrate her while remembering their close bond.

He shared a video montage showing several moments of them displaying their love in different settings.

The videos showed the tightly held bond between the two as they looked inseparable and unable to take their hands off each other.

Choirmaster captioned the video with a heartbreaking message indicating how affected he was by the tragedy.

"It’s Your Birthday Today in Heaven, And I wish I could Join You 😭😭..But you know I gotta stay in this Fckn** World To take Care of the girls!! Your Passing has made me realise how much Ghanaians admired the love that we shared 🙏. Rest on Superstar !!! Happy Birthday 🎊🎂🎁 🎈. 🪦 R I P #mylove," he wrote.

Choirmaster’s Instagram post shattered hearts online, with many Ghanaians expressing their condolences to him while praising the bond displayed in the video.

The Instagram video shared by Choirmaster on his wife’s birthday is below.

Reactions to Choirmaster’s Beverly Afaglo birthday wish

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Choirmaster’s birthday wish for his wife, Beverly Afaglo.

efya_kess said:

"The best celebrity marriage ever !!!"

richlar_gee wrote:

"Rest on Superstar 😍. We celebrate you, but we know there’s much celebration in heaven. Keep resting."

queenhelena_123 commented:

"This broke my heart 😢😢😢😢. May the Holy Spirit comfort you and the girls 🙏."

abena__opk said:

"This is so painful to watch."

Choirmaster addresses reports of being hospitalised after his wife, Beverly Afaglo's death, via a family statement. Image credit: @cmdamusicbird

Source: Instagram

Choirmaster addresses reports of hospitalisation

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Choirmaster addressed viral reports that he had fallen ill and been hospitalised in the days after his wife, Beverly Afaglo's death.

In a statement released on his behalf by his family, they confirmed that the musician was receiving treatment and asked for Ghanaians to respect their privacy in this difficult moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh