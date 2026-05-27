Choirmaster, the Praye musician and husband of the late Beverly Afaglo, was reportedly hospitalised after his blood pressure spiked following his wife's death

Blogger King Bygone, who served as Beverly Afaglo's official videographer, broke the news of Choirmaster's hospitalisation in an emotional Instagram post on May 26

The bereaved family released an official statement on the musician's behalf on May 27, addressing the rumours about his health and requesting privacy from the public

Beverly Afaglo’s husband, Choirmaster of Praye, has broken his silence following reports that he had been hospitalised after his wife’s death.

Choirmaster addresses reports of being hospitalised after his wife, Beverly Afaglo's death, via a family statement. Image credit: @cmdamusicbird

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian actress was reported dead on Sunday, May 24, 2026, four days before her 42nd birthday.

After the news went viral, Choirmaster, whose real name is Eugene Baah, confirmed the tragedy in a heartbreaking post shared to social media.

Choirmaster hospitalised after Afaglo’s death

On Tuesday, May 26, 2027, reports emerged that Choirmaster was hospitalised following his wife’s death.

Blogger King Bygone, who was Beverly Afaglo’s official videographer, broke the news on Instagram.

He said the musician’s blood pressure had spiked and he had been transported to the hospital.

“Hmmmm... this is really heartbreaking. Choirmaster has been admitted to the hospital after his blood pressure went up following the painful passing of his wife,” he said.

The Instagram post shared by King Bygone is below.

Choirmaster addresses sickness rumours

On Wednesday, May 27, the bereaved family released a statement on behalf of Choirmaster to address the reports surrounding his wife’s death and reported ill health.

"Following the earlier announcement regarding the passing of his beloved wife, Beverly Afaglo, Eugene Baah (Choirmaster) and his family wish to provide the following update," the statement began.

"During this incredibly difficult time, Eugene and his family are profoundly grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and condolences from friends, fans, and well-wishers."

It continued that the family was requesting privacy as they continued to grieve the painful loss and called on the media, public, and others to refrain from contacting the widower and extended family.

It also addressed the rumours of Choirmaster's hospitalisation and confirmed that he was receiving medical care.

"The family respectfully requests privacy as they continue to grieve and honor Beverly's life and legacy. Eugene is currently receiving medical care and cannot take calls. The family kindly asks the media and the public to refrain from direct contact and to avoid speculation," it added.

The family added that details on Beverly's Afaglo memorial would be shared at the appropriate time.

Below is the Instagram post with the statement released on Choirmaster's behalf by his family.

Praye Tietia and Selly Galley express deep condolences to Choirmaster over the loss of his wife, actress Beverly Afaglo. Image credit: Praye Tintin/Facebook, temajesusofficial/Instagram

Source: UGC

Praye Tietia visits Beverly Afaglo's home

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Choirmaster's former partner, Cartel Big J, also known as Praye Tietia, visited Beverly Afaglo's family home to mourn with them after the actress's painful death.

Praye Tietia, who formed the legendary group alongside Choirmaster (Praye Honeho) and Praye Tintin, was accompanied by his wife, Selly Galley, as he commiserated with the family of the deceased star.

Source: YEN.com.gh