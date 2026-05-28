The Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG) has formally confirmed the transition of a second Ghanaian pilgrim in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu, aged 60, peacefully passed away, directly on the blessed plains of Mount Arafat, one of the holiest operational nodes of the annual Islamic pilgrimage

In compliance with religious directives, the deceased has already been respectfully prepared and interred in the Holy Land

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The national Islamic community has been thrown into a state of deep reflection and spiritual awe, as news filters back from Mecca regarding the death of a senior Ghanaian citizen.

Grief deepens as another Ghanaian pilgrim dies in Mecca a day before Sallah (Eid). Image credit: Rustic Pathways

Source: UGC

While family members and friends back home process the sudden physical loss of their patriarch right on the eve of the global Eid al-Adha celebrations, theologians are reminding the country that Alhaji Sulemana’s final moments represent the absolute peak of an honourable Islamic transition.

According to an official executive dispatch signed by the Director of Communications for the PAOG, Alhaji Mohammed Amin Lamptey, the 60-year-old pilgrim returned to his creator during the intense prayer sessions at Arafat on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

The day of Arafat represents the absolute core pinnacle of the entire Hajj operation, where millions of white-robed pilgrims stand in deep supplication, seeking absolute forgiveness.

Under long-standing, strict Saudi Arabian municipal regulations, international pilgrims who transition while executing Hajj duties are not repatriated back to their home countries. Instead, their earthly bodies are washed, perfumed, wrapped in their sacred Ihram linen, and laid to rest inside the sacred soil of Mecca.

The PAOG confirmed that their on-ground medical and diplomatic teams successfully coordinated with Saudi interior authorities to handle the documentation swiftly, ensuring his Hajj is recorded as Hajj Mabroor (an accepted, flawless pilgrimage) without requiring any proxy to complete the remaining rites on his behalf.

The Facebook post below has more details on the demise of the 60-year-old Ghanaian pilgrim.

Source: YEN.com.gh