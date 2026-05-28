Nollywood actor Patrick Okoye, affectionately known as Energy, has tragically passed away

Okoye's influence spanned both film and academia, leaving a lasting impact on many lives

Colleagues and students express deep sorrow over the untimely loss of their beloved mentor

Ace Nollywood actor Patrick Okoye, popularly known as Energy, has reportedly passed away.

The passing of Okoye, also a lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), was announced around 11:00 am on Thursday, May 28, 2026. He is reported to have passed away earlier in the day.

A post on his Instagram page, sharing a photo of the legendary actor, added a rest in peace caption.

"Rest in peace legend 💔😭," the caption read.

See the Instagram post below:

A later Facebook post indicated that the Head of the Department of Theatre and Film Studies at UNIZIK, Dr Nkemakonam Aniukwu, had also announced the passing of Okoye.

The statement attributed to Dr Aniukwu expressed deep sorrow over the sad development.

It described the late actor and teacher as a vibrant soul, a distinguished personality in Nollywood, an exceptional teacher, and a mentor who touched many lives through his work in the entertainment industry and academics.

The statement noted that his demise came as a painful shock to colleagues, students, friends, and everyone who knew him, adding that his passing had created a huge void that will be difficult to fill.

Dr Aniukwu prayed for the peaceful repose of the late actor’s soul and asked God to grant strength and comfort to his family, loved ones, and the entire university community during this difficult time.

See the Facebook post below:

Patrick Okoye was known for his contributions to Nollywood and his dedication to teaching and mentoring young talents in the field of theatre and film studies.

Okoye's passing comes a few weeks after another Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, passed away after battling ill health for some time.

Reactions to Patrick Okoye's reported death

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Canias Rambire said:

"RIP, sir. We lost a great person in Nollywood. Now it's scary to watch Nollywood because the one who just makes you follow the movies today, you will receive the news of his death the next day."

Okoye Chinenye said:

"Wow! Too pity! My lecturer!Patrick Okoye! The only lecturer so far Dat have done a good teaching to the students of Unizik, so far, so good."Rest in peace!!!

Obinna Ijeoma Hope said:

"Omo this man that i use to enjoy his movies on Epic. Omo this life eeeeh. One minute we are alive and vibrant and then the next minute we are lifeless."

Nollywood actress Oby Kechere passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood actress Cecilia Oby Kechere passed away after a long battle with illness, the Directors Guild of Nigeria has confirmed."

Kechere, known for her iconic role as 'Ms Koi Koi,' left behind a legacy of mentorship and dedication to the arts

The talented actress and director's contributions to the Abuja film industry will be remembered with great fondness

Source: YEN.com.gh