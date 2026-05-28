A Ghanaian man living in Germany said he worried that his girlfriend, whom he left behind in Ghana, may end up with another person

Ashanti Borga said even though it's been two years since he left Ghana for Germany, he wants to impregnate her so she won't leave him

He listed the steps he is taking to ensure that his girlfriend does not leave him for another man in Ghana

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Ashanti Borga, a Ghanaian man living in Germany, has expressed concern that his girlfriend in Ghana may cheat on him.

According to the young man, even though he isn't married to the lady, they have one child together.

A Ghanaian man in Germany fears his girlfriend in Ghana will leave him for another person. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Ashanti Borga said that the thought of his baby mama cheating on him alone stresses him out.

He indicated that even though he has been gone for only two years, his girlfriend often complains of feeling cold and needing a man by her.

"The pressure she gives me worried. When I think of the investment I have made in her and the things she tells me, I get very stressed. Anytime she calls me, she complains of feeling cold."

Ashanti Borga said he is yet to get legal documents in the country, but he intends to return to Ghana immediately he gets them.

"I plan to work in Germany for a while so I can save and then return for her. However, until I return, I am very worried she may cheat on me. I am working on my documents. I hope to finish by next year."

"Immediately I finish, I will rush back to Ghana to be with her for a while. I need to impregnate her before I return to Germany," he added.

The young Ghanaian indicated that he is funding his baby mama's education and prays she does not leave him, as other ladies have done to their male sponsors who were interested in them.

"I'm investing in her. I am paying for her education so she can also have a better future. It is what makes me more worried because I get scared that she may leave me after her education."

Watch the YouTube video below:

Reactions to man abroad's fears

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@Hey-x4e said:

"The truth is that she will find someone to keep her warm in your absence. Focus on making money and leave her alone 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@yawboateng9916 wrote:

"This pressure from long-distance crazy oo."

@donpetazaragomatuta9988 said:

"Some men are sleeping papa investing in a woman before themselves 😂."

@francisarizie4777 wrote:

"She said she was feeling cold 😂. I laugh, shout at the office, make my colleagues ask me why, and am I okay? 😂."

@edwardoffei4580 said:

"Nyaami the guy investing in the lady should cool down else skɔskɔ go catch am 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@MichealDonkor-kd9vu wrote:

"😂😂😂😂shine your eye 👁️ my guy….?"

@godwinseeowner6168 said:

"I was expecting DJ Nyame to say someone is hitting her back to back right now😂😂😂, so I can see his reaction 😂😂😂😂."

@kwakuantwi-boasiako3463 wrote:

"Nowhere Cool. Someone even travelled from Kumasi to visit his girlfriend in Accra as a surprise, but the lady kept giving excuses and never allowed her boyfriend to see her on a rainy day.😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@oliviaoffei7612 said:

"Travel n See, Dj Nyaami. Keep up with the good work. How can u Travel n leave ur girlfriend thinking she's firewood? Abaaaaaaa. Master concentrate on u making life. If she's Cheap, she will surely be chopped. She's telling u she's feeling cold, indirectly she can't wait for u. This guy be a Novice. 😅🎉."

Source: YEN.com.gh