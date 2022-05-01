Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan unveiled his book titled LeGyandary on Saturday, April 30, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra

The occasion was honoured by President Nana Akufo-Addo, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku, Nana Cheddar, other dignitaries and personalities

Businessmen Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Kennedy Agyapong topped the list of buyers with GH¢100,000 purchase of Gyan's book

Ghana football legend Asamoah Gyan, famed as Baby Jet, launched his book titled LeGyandary on Saturday, April 30, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.

The book chronicles the early days of the former Black Stars captain and his rise to prominence as the nation's all-time leading goalscorer.

Several dignitaries and personalities, including President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, were some top politicians who graced the occasion.

Other personalities who attended

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku, and colleagues from both local and international football scenes, such as former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, Togolese football legend Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor, and a host of others, honoured the event.

Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, singers Becca and Hajia4Real are some personalities in the business and entertainment sectors who were present to support the Ghanaian striker.

Per a Facebook post by The Spectator GH, businessmen Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Kennedy Agyapong topped the list of buyers at the book launch after they picked up the first and second copies of Gyan's book at GH¢100,000.

Nana Cheddar and Kurt Okraku went for the third and fourth copies at GH¢50,000.

Check the list of all the top buyers below:

