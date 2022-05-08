Fameye disclosed the name and gender of his second child at the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, VGMA23

The Praise singer revealed the child's name as Alvina, the female version of his son Alvin, on Saturday, May 7

He disclosed the name of his bundle of joy after he ascended the stage to receive his second award at the two-day event

Ghanaian artiste Fameye revealed the name of his second child on stage at the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, VGMA23, on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

The Praise singer was overwhelmed with joy after winning the Afropop Song of the Year at the VGMA23, his second award at the two-day event.

He previously won Songwriter of the Year on Day One on Friday, May 6, days after he revealed that he had welcomed another family member.

When he ascended the stage to receive the award, he disclosed the child's name as Alvina, the female version of his son Alvin.

The artiste, born Peter Famiyeh Bozah, and his baby mama Bridget Agyemang Boateng, welcomed their second child nearly three years after his first son Arvid Famiyeh Jnr. was born.

Watch the video of the moment he made the revelation below:

