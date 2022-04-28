Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has had a conversation with Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane

The two chatted in a video that was started by Senegal legend El-Hadji Diouf who is Ghana as a guest of Gyan

Diouf is in Ghana to support the launch of Gyan's biography which is to be held at Kempinski Hotel on April 30, 2022

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has spoken with Senegal and Liverpool star Sadio Mane in a video call.

The call was started by Senegal legend El-Hadji Diouf who is in Ghana to attend the launch of Gyan's biography.

Diouf, a former Liverpool player, is one of many African football stars billed to attend Gyan's book launch. The Senegalese arrived in Ghana on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Asamoah Gyan spoke to Sadio Mane on a video call

Upon his arrival, Diouf went out to have dinner with Gyan and his team. It was while they were having their meal that Diouf put Mane on the line for Gyan to chat with.

Asamoah Gyan encourages Sadio Mane

In a video sighted on the Instagram page, @ghhyper1, Gyan is seen holding the phone and sharing some words of encouragement with the Liverpool forward.

Gyan stated that Mane and his Liverpool teammate, Mohammed Salah, are now the faces of African football and must strive to fly the flag high.

The former Black Stars captain assured the Senegalese that he had him in his prayers. Gyan further asked Mane to visit Ghana anytime he liked.

Gyan's manager, Sammy Anim Addo also took the phone to shower praises on Mane for his philanthropic gestures in Senegal.

Watch the video below:

