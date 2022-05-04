An outspoken private legal practitioner has criticised state authorities for not acting on a documentary about poor conditions at the Korle Bu hospital mortuary

Kwaku Azar has said in a serious country heads would be rolling or top officials would have been interdicted

His comments follow revelations in a TV documentary about dead bodies lying around mortuary floors and poor working conditions of staff

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

US-based legal practitioner, Kwaku Azar, has called for swift investigations into a documentary that recounts unsanitary conditions at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital mortuary.

Known in private life as Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare, the outspoken lawyer took to Facebook to criticise the lack of firm actions by the state authorities since the documentary aired.

In his view, top officials of Ghana’s biggest teaching hospital should have been interdicted over the terrible conditions at the mortuary.

Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare. Source: Facebook/@kwaku.azar

Source: Facebook

“In other countries, multiple investigations would have been launched and several people should already have been interdicted following that mortuary documentary. But not in Ghana!” he posted on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

His post follows a documentary by GHOne TV’s Godwin Asediba that unravelled dreadful working conditions at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital mortuary.

The video of his report, which went viral, showed human remains being kept in a deplorable state at the facility.

The disturbing video also reveals dead bodies leaking leachate into dirty gutters with flies hovering all around.

Madam Florence, the director of metro-public health at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, described the situation as a worrying reality, adding that the workers at the mortuary are exposed to a high risk of infections due to the conditions and yet receive little remunerations.

I Earn Less Than GH¢1,000 - Korle Bu Mortuary Man Shares Ordeal in Emotional Video

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a mortuary attendant identified as Richard Tindani has described his monthly salary as paltry. Richard also recounted the poor working conditions at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The 52-year-old has been working as a mortuary attendant since 1989 but earns less than GH¢1,000 monthly.

In an interview with GHOne TV, the senior mortuary worker admitted that life is difficult as he urged for an increment in wages.

Source: YEN.com.gh