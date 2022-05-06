Former Zebila MP, John Ndebugri, has reportedly passed away after a short illness at his residence

Multiple sources have reported the death of outspoken lawyer and former Member of Parliament for Zebila, John Ndebugre.

The reports say the lawyer passed away at his residence in Zebila, in the Upper East Region, on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Citi News reports that the family sources say he was battling an illness until his demise.

His body has been deposited at the mortuary of the Upper East Regional Hospital morgue for preservation.

Another report by 3 News said the former legislator left behind a wife and four children.

He was 72.

