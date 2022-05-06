A Young man is making a name for himself with his academic achievement after he was awarded by the University of Ghana

The young man made his achievements known to the world in an emotional and touching post showing his gratitude

Netizens were excited for the man and gave him a warm congratulations in a LinkedIn post he made

Frank Obeng Addae is a Graduate of the University of Ghana. The university has recently awarded him for his outstanding academic performance. In a lengthy LinkedIn post, he wrote about his recent achievement and how far God has brought him.

Though written in text, it was clear that the young man was emotional and filled with a mixture of joy and sadness.

Photo: Frank Obeng Addae Source: Frank Obeng Addae

Source: UGC

He dedicated the award to his late father, who passed away just 2 months after graduation. He went on to show appreciation for the university professors and staff that groomed him into the person he is today.

Frank Obeng was awarded the Joseph Siaw Agyapong Award for the Overall Best College of Basic and Applied Science male graduating student.

He also received the Professor Frederick Kwadwo Rodrigues prize for the Best graduating student in Biological Sciences and lastly, the Professor Frederick Kwadwo Rodrigues prize for the Best graduating Male student in Biochemistry, Cell and Molecular Biology.

At the end of the post, he left a heartwarming quote saying: The Pupil Teacher's Son from Dunkwa-On-Offin, shall surely achieve his dream of becoming a professor, a research scientist, a global transformational leader and a Philanthropist one day. Hopes are still alive.

Netizens were excited about the young man's achievements. Many blessed him and wished him well.

