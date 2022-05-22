Ghana Police Service Provides Emergency Numbers To Rescue People Stranded In Flood
- Ghana's police force has sent out teams to save the lives of people who were stranded after the floodwaters of May 21, 2022
- The Ghana Police Service has also asked anyone who needs assistance to call 18555, 191 or 0302787373
- Scores of people shared visuals from Saturday evening's heavy downpours in Accra that left many parts of the capital flooded
The Ghana Police Service has sent out patrols to rescue victims of the flood that hit the capital city of Accra during the last but one weekend in the month of May 2022.
In a post on its verified Twitter handle, the service indicated that although forces have been sent out to help victims, anyone in dire need of assistance should contact specific contacts for help.
“Yo, this be crazy”: Video of man, others screaming to save driver from drowning in Accra flood stirs emotions
Patrol teams are in the communities to ensure the safety of everyone. However, anyone who is stranded due to the downpour and requires help should contact the Police on the emergency numbers 18555, 191 or 0302787373.
In another post, the Ghana Police Service advised motorists and commuters should exercise great caution when using the La Beach-Kpheshie Lagoon Road towards Teshie-Nungua as well as roads that are linked by culverts and bridges to ensure their safety.
See the post below
Meanwhile, scores of people have shared visuals from Saturday evening's heavy downpours in Accra that left many parts of the capital flooded.
It rained heavily for hours on Saturday, May 21, and continued rather calmly on Sunday morning, May 22. Urban centers in the Greater Accra Region, including North Kaneshie, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, and Kasoa in the Central Region, got flooded.
“People are dying”: Ghanaians react, share disturbing videos, photos of Accra floods after powerful rain
How social media reacted
Some Ghanaians took to social media, particularly Twitter, to upload videos and photos of flooded areas from Saturday evening's rains.
In one video, some people can be heard screaming as they made attempts to alert a motorist from driving into what appeared to be a flooded ditch.
''Please check up on your people. People are dying in the floods #accrafloods,'' @CSexier shared with the clip.
