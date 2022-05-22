Ghana's police force has sent out teams to save the lives of people who were stranded after the floodwaters of May 21, 2022

The Ghana Police Service has also asked anyone who needs assistance to call 18555, 191 or 0302787373

Scores of people shared visuals from Saturday evening's heavy downpours in Accra that left many parts of the capital flooded

The Ghana Police Service has sent out patrols to rescue victims of the flood that hit the capital city of Accra during the last but one weekend in the month of May 2022.

In a post on its verified Twitter handle, the service indicated that although forces have been sent out to help victims, anyone in dire need of assistance should contact specific contacts for help.

The tweet read:

Patrol teams are in the communities to ensure the safety of everyone. However, anyone who is stranded due to the downpour and requires help should contact the Police on the emergency numbers 18555, 191 or 0302787373.

In another post, the Ghana Police Service advised motorists and commuters should exercise great caution when using the La Beach-Kpheshie Lagoon Road towards Teshie-Nungua as well as roads that are linked by culverts and bridges to ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, scores of people have shared visuals from Saturday evening's heavy downpours in Accra that left many parts of the capital flooded.

It rained heavily for hours on Saturday, May 21, and continued rather calmly on Sunday morning, May 22. Urban centers in the Greater Accra Region, including North Kaneshie, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, and Kasoa in the Central Region, got flooded.

How social media reacted

Some Ghanaians took to social media, particularly Twitter, to upload videos and photos of flooded areas from Saturday evening's rains.

In one video, some people can be heard screaming as they made attempts to alert a motorist from driving into what appeared to be a flooded ditch.

''Please check up on your people. People are dying in the floods #accrafloods,'' @CSexier shared with the clip.

Source: YEN.com.gh