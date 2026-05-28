Kay Verli has been hospitalised, prompting fans to pray for his recovery amid continuing health concerns

A photo of Asantewaa's brother receiving treatment and an update from his management have surfaced

Social media users have rallied behind Kay Verli with heartfelt wishes for his speedy recovery amid a health battle

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Kay Verli, a popular Ghanaian social media personality and brother of renowned TikToker Asantewaa, has raised concerns after a video of him hospitalised at a local medical facility surfaced on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa's brother, Kay Verli, is receiving medical treatment at a local hospital amid his battle with illness. Photo source: @kayverli, @asantewaaa

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on his official TikTok page on Wednesday, Kay Verli appeared to be battling a serious health issue as he was admitted for medical treatment at the hospital.

What happened to Asantewaa's brother Kay Verli?

The video showed Asantewaa's brother wearing a black shirt and looking frail as he lay on the hospital bed in a ward with an IV (intravenous) drip inserted into his hand.

The exact health problem Kay, aka Darling Boy, is currently battling remains unknown, with his team and Asantewaa yet to publicly share information about it.

However, in a short statement that accompanied the post, the TikTok personality's management appealed to Ghanaians, including his fans, for prayers amid his ongoing health issues.

The statement read:

"Let’s keep our Darlingboy in prayers🙏…. By management, thank you."

The TikTok video of Kay Verli receiving treatment at the hospital amid his health battle is below:

Kay Verli gifts Asantewaa GH¢208k after delivery

Kay Verli's hospitalisation comes several months after he gifted Asantewaa, his sister, money and a beautiful card after she gave birth to her second child in the US in July 2025.

In a heartwarming video Asantewaa shared on her TikTok page, she expressed how awestruck she was when she received the gift from her brother.

She flaunted the two bundles of $100 notes totalling $10,000 each that her brother presented to her at the hospital in the US after she gave birth to her second child.

Asantewaa’s brother, Kay Verli, gifts her GH¢208,000 after she delivered her second child. Image Credit: @kayverli and @asantewaaaaa

Source: TikTok

Showing off her comic side, the mother of two held the two money bundles to her ears like a phone and pretended to call poverty, laughing at it with a playful brag about being $20,000 richer.

In the caption of the TikTok video, the famous TikToker was filled with so much joy and gratitude that she tagged her brother and expressed how much she loved him.

The TikTok video of Kay Verli gifting his sister, Asantewaa, money after her baby delivery is below:

Kay Verli's hospital video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Daughterofgod1005 commented:

"In the name of Jesus, you enjoy divine health, you are kept and covered by the blood, you enjoy divine protection, and you are loaded with blessings in the Mighty Name of Jesus 🔥🙏."

CallMeTheIVFNurse said:

"Speedy Recovery Darling Boy, I nearly wrote on Asantewaa's post on the naming ceremony to ask of you, because I didn't see you, and there's no way uncle wouldn't show up."

Mharmie Blesser wrote:

"May God's healing grace speak for you, dear."

Content creator Medy hospitalised amid health problems

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that content creator Medy was hospitalised during his battle with health problems.

In a video, the social media personality known for his resemblance to rapper Medikal detailed his ordeal and appealed for financial support.

Source: YEN.com.gh