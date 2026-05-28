Muslims worldwide celebrated Eid-ul-Adha on Wednesday, May 28, 2026 and commemorated it with a moment of prayer and feasts

Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and his second wife were not left out of the celebration

The husband and wife joined others of their faith to pray and celebrate the Eid in grand style, leading to several comments and well-wishes

Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and his second wife, Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, joined other Muslims on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, for Eid prayers.

The couple, together with their children, joined fellow Muslims at the Fadama Astroturf in the Okaikwei Constituency of the Greater Accra Region to pray and share meals.

Baba Sadiq and his second wife, Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, join Muslims for Eid prayers at Fadama Astroturf. Photo credit: Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah said:

"My family and I had the pleasure of joining hundreds of fellow Muslims to observe the Eid prayers at the Fadama AstroTurf in the Okaikwei Constituency."

"In the spirit of Eid and community, we also had the opportunity to share meals with the good people of the constituency as part of the celebrations, spreading love, kindness, and togetherness during this blessed season," she added.

A video attached to the post showed the couple leaving their home in a car to Famada. They also packed food in the boot to give to the Muslims at the Fadama Astroturf.

Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah was dressed in white attire, just like her husband, Baba Sadiq, and their son.

In her post, the happy wife prayed that Allah would accept their prayers and grant their needs.

"As we celebrate this special occasion, may Allah accept our prayers, sacrifices, and supplications, and continue to grant peace, unity, and prosperity to our communities and our nation."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Baba Sadiq and wife's Eid celebrations

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah on Facebook. Read them below:

Abdul-Rahman Saeed said:

"Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak to you and the family, may Allah accept from us."

Al-Ameen Bansi Iddris Abi wrote:

"This is beautiful and inspiring ❤️."

Hamdiya Naa Shika Foli said:

"Ma Sha Allah 🙏🙏🙏. Eid Mubarak, My Role Model ❤️❤️❤️❤️am coming for my Sallah meat ooo😂🥹."

Akanemah Mercy wrote:

"Eid Mubarak to you and the family 🙌🏽."

Bansenyi Banse said:

"The baby looks so much like the father. Beautiful family. Eid Mubarak 😍."

Snr Salboy Mohammed wrote:

"Behind every successful man, there are strong women backing him."

Latifa Yussif said:

"Heartwarming moments like these restore faith in humanity ❤."

Pope Jiggar wrote:

"I have the principles of faith, sacrifice, obedience, compassion, and generosity that characterise the season on this auspicious Eid-ul-Adha. May you and your family experience serenity, blessings, and newfound hope this Eid."

Baba Sadiq’s wives, Adiza Ibrahim and Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, react to his appointment as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria. Photo credit: Adiza Ibrahim & Dobia Abdullah/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Baba Sadiq's wives react to his appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Baba Sadiq's wives shared their reactions online after their husband was appointed the high commissioner designate to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In an X post, the NDC politician's first wife, Adiza Ibrahim, congratulated her husband and sought divine blessings for him in his new endeavour.

Baba Sadiq's second wife, Zulaiha-Dobia, also shared on X that she had been receiving several calls from Ghanaians after her husband got the big political appointment.

Source: YEN.com.gh