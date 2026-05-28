The late Beverly Afaglo's manager has caused sadness online after he shared an emotional message to mark the birthday of the actress

The movie star was confirmed dead on Saturday, May 23, by her beloved husband, bringing sadness to the hearts of her fans and loved ones

Fans have flooded the comment section of the post to drop birthday tributes for Beverly, with some finding it difficult to believe she is no more

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo's manager has dropped a touching tribute to mark her birthday, sparking widespread sadness.

Emotional moment as Beverly Afaglo's manager drops a touching message to mark her birthday. Image credit: Beverly Afaglo

Source: Instagram

Today, Thursday, May 28, happens to be the birthday of the late actress who passed away about four days ago.

To mark this day, her manager Abu Iddris has shared an emotional write-up detailing how much he is hurt by her tragic passing.

"A lot of memories this dawn. You, Beverly Afaglo, believed in me in ways that don't make sense, considering I take more than I give. I remember making you a promise that, if you cut your hair for the role, I'll make EDNA a character the world won't be able to forget," he said.

" And I remember our detailed, almost whole-day discussion on character design; I mentioned how I wanted to pull off something unconventional with the look and feel: bright and beautiful, but with some dark and bold; good and bad in one image, ' he added.

"I was specific about complementing colours for the character and her environment, that's when you hacked my mind, somehow, under two days, got a suit, and then a material for a skirt, you suggested no trousers, you went all out, invested so much to achieve that crazy description I put into words. I remember I got worried about how much you were in. I said it was too much, you said you got the picture I described, and you are getting it for me."

Beverly Afagl shares their memorable moments

Abu Iddris, who sounded heartbroken, disclosed how Beverly Afaglo believed in his vision, sharing some lovely memories they both shared.

"No one has ever believed so much in my visions like you did, Beverly! Nurein and Ron may be, but you take it to a whole new level every time. I remember that dawn selfie, weird, confusing, the caption “Abu, this is me in my most vulnerable state”, with tears running down your face, why? You woke up with me in mind, and you are praying for me, " he wrote.

"You wished the world knew how talented I am, and you want the world to give me a chance, to take a step back and look, really look, at my scripts, my ideas, my crazy visions. So you woke up, crying and praying for me."

Abu Iddris promises Beverly Afaglo

The late Beverly Afaglo's manager made a promise to her, claiming he would make sure to make it and show the world what the actress wanted to showcase concerning his vision, saying;

"Berv, I will make it, and I will show the world everything you saw, everything you wanted the world to see. I will make you proud. I promise. I love you. "

"Happy Birthday, Godmother. Rest well, the tears are back, and I am letting it all out, as you suggested in that voice note, “Abu, cry, let it out, I am crying too”. I have accepted."

The Facebook post of Beverly Afaglo's manager is below:

Reactions to Abu Iddris's tribute to Beverly

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Beverly Afaglo's manager shared the birthday tribute.

Lilian wrote:

"You worsen the pain for me every time you post... Gosh. That was my best girl, way back from the series "About to Wed" This hurts really bad.... Hmmm.. Rest well, beautiful queen. I'll miss you."

Sandra wrote:

"You're making me cry this morning, may God keep her soul."

Peter wrote:

"Please accept my condolences. Happy birthday to her. God will take care of us. I don’t know you, but I see you are a man with pure love for others. Stay blessed, boss."

The family of Beverly Afaglo Baah announces her traditional one-week observation ceremony on May 30, 2026, honouring the beloved actress’s legacy. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Beverly Afaglo's family announces one-week observation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the family of the late Beverly Afaglo had officially released the details for her traditional one-week observation ceremony.

Sharing an update on behalf of the elders, Cine-God Studios said a final funeral date is yet to be determined, while the one-week gathering is confirmed.

In a sombre clinical disclosure, the representative officially confirmed that Beverly had passed away following a 'fierce, dignified battle with cancer'.

Source: YEN.com.gh