Arsenal are set to entertain Paris Saint-Germain in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final in Budapest

Former star Emmanuel Eboue has advised Mikel Arteta to make bold selection calls ahead of the clash

Eboue recalled the 2006 final against Barcelona while appealing for experience over youth in the midfield

Emmanuel Eboue has advised Mikel Arteta to make bold selection decisions ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League final clash with Paris Saint-Germain, warning against rushing key players back into action.

The Gunners are enjoying a strong season, having reached their first Champions League final in two decades while also ending a long wait for a Premier League title.

Emmanuel Eboue wants Mikel Arteta to drop two key players for the 2025/2026 Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30, 2026. Image credit: Ian Horrocks/Sunderland FC

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The squad now has a chance to complete a historic double, but Eboue believes experience and fitness must guide Arteta’s lineup choices in the biggest game of the campaign.

The former Arsenal defender, who played in the 2006 Champions League final against Barcelona, reflected on his own experience of facing elite opposition on the grand stage.

He started at right-back that night and successfully contained Ronaldinho for long periods before Barcelona eventually prevailed late in the match.

That memory has shaped his view on Arsenal’s current right-back dilemma.

Arsenal vs. PSG 2026 Champions League final

Heading into the 2026 UCL final on May 30, 2026, the Ivorian has called for caution over selecting Jurrien Timber, who has been sidelined for months with a groin injury.

While the defender is eager to start, Eboue believes a lack of match fitness could expose Arsenal against PSG’s explosive attack featuring Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Instead, he suggests a more defensive option, such as Cristhian Mosquera, praising his strength and reliability in one-on-one situations.

As covered by Metro Sport, Eboue also believes Arsenal should rely on a proven midfield trio of Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, and Martin Odegaard rather than introducing younger options like Myles Lewis-Skelly in such a high-pressure match.

Reflecting on his own career, he recalled how confidence and fearlessness helped him stand up to Ronaldinho in 2006, a performance he still views as one of his proudest moments in Arsenal colours.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh