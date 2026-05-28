Julius Malema criticised Ghana's response to tensions involving nationals in South Africa as unnecessary and divisive

Malema emphasised the need for diplomatic engagement over rushed reactions to prevent further escalation of tensions

He advocates for legal Ghanaian migrants to seek police protection without fear amid ongoing challenges and emotional distress

Controversial South African politician Julius Malema has questioned the timing of Ghana's evacuation of citizens from his country.

Amid the xenophobia concerns, Malema said the move risked escalating tensions.

Julius Malema criticises Ghana's response to tensions involving nationals in South Africa as unnecessary and divisive. Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SABC reported that Malema said the reaction from Ghana was “not necessary at that moment,” warning that it could create negative perceptions and deepen divisions.

“The Ghana response was not necessary, and it now creates a perception that we are all like that... We don’t think Ghana responded in a manner that really enforces dialogue and diplomatic engagement. It actually creates a very bad, extreme situation."

He added that legally documented Ghanaian migrants who feel unsafe should be able to seek protection from law enforcement agencies without fear.

Malema ultimately feels Ghana’s response should have been delayed to allow South African authorities time to address the matter internally and prevent further escalation.

About the evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa

On May 27, over 300 Ghanaian nationals queued at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport to board one of the first flights home after waves of anti-immigrant protests in ​South Africa heightened safety concerns.

The group of 300 people included women and ‌children, in what authorities described as a voluntary repatriation process for Ghanaian citizens who say they no longer feel safe.

Benjamin Quashie, Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, recently declared that 826 Ghanaians had signed up to be evacuated from South Africa.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samiel Okudzeto Ablakwa said more flights are expected next week.

The nationwide protests led by the interest group March and March in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape have called for non-South Africans to leave the country by the end of June.

Some Ghanaians have already suffered violent attacks, according to reports.

For example, a 42-year-old Ghanaian hairdresser was subjected to a violent xenophobic attack in Johannesburg.

The family of a Ghanaian Hairdresser petitions the government after an alleged xenophobic attack in South Africa. Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

Source: Getty Images

The woman, identified only as Ms Akuffo, had reportedly been in South Africa for over 20 years.

Earlier on Wednesday, one Ghanaian preparing to leave said repeated harassment had driven the decision.

"I'm happy that I'm going to my country ... it's not easy to be ​in someone else's country and be ​disturbed all the time," he ⁠said, declining to give his name to Reuters.

Migrant-rights groups say they are being scapegoated by South Africans who blame them for the country's economic problems, namely high unemployment, which hovers at over 30% and disproportionately ​affects the Black population.

Ghanaian stranded in South Africa cries

YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man living in South Africa cried to return to his home country with a wish to see his mother.

The young man who looked sad indicated that he went to the airport in South Africa when he learned that the government was arranging a flight for Ghanaians who wished to return home due to the xenophobic attacks in the country.

He went to the airport but did not meet any officials to help him return home. It was later disclosed that the date for departure had been changed.

Source: YEN.com.gh