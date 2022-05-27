Ghana's celebrated Afrobeat star, Kuami Eugene, was spotted in a video dancing shirtless in front of a mansion which had a Range Rover and scooter on the compound

He was seen vibing hard on his new single, 'Take Away', which was released and posted on Youtube this month

Kuami Eugene is a multiple award winner in Ghana. He has taken some awards such as the Album of the Year and the 'High-life Artist of the Year 2020'

The "Angela" hitmaker, Kuami Eugene, has wowed many Ghanaians and foreigners with his spectacular performances and great music which has made him a force to be reckoned with in Africa's highlife and Afrobeat space.

In a recent video, he was seen dancing to his newly released song, 'Take Away', while shirtless but wearing a red cap and trousers. The video shows a backdrop of a beautiful mansion with a parked Range Rover and an electric scooter in the compound.

The video that he shared on TikTok has gathered almost 27k reactions with 144 comments. Some netizens used the opportunity to praise him and wish him well. YEN.com.gh has sampled some of the comments below.

Vella said:

Eugene to de whole wiase

Ernestina Vormatu added:

the moves alone be 100,000k,rock star movement

Jonilar.net concluded:

Chairman now understand why somebody take Corolla collect his babes

Yeboaa Stassy Kersly pleaded:

Pleeeeaaaass we need u in Spain, Barcelona, Vic pllllss that where the Ghanaians dey

This goes to prove that Kuami Eugene is well-loved by a large section of Ghanaians who acknowledge his efforts and contributions to taking Ghana music to an international level.

