Ghana can boast of several industrous businessmen and women who are contributing to the country's development

These business folks have enterprises such as filling stations which make it easy for Ghana's transportation sector to keep on growing and moving seamlessly

The government must support such businesses with incentives which will motivate them to keep making Ghana proud

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

It can be hard to come across fully owned local businesses doing well and significantly contributing to the country's development. In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions local filling stations owned by some of Ghana's seasoned entrepreneurs.

Goil Fuel Station

A picture of Goil fuel station. Photo credit: GhanaWeb

Source: UGC

In 1974, the Ghanaian government bought all the shares in AGIP PETROLI to become the sole owners of the petroleum company. The company was later renamed GOIL Company Limited in 2019 to represent better its expansion and extended activities in the petroleum industry and other sectors.

Nick Petroleum

Nick Petroleum. Photo credit: Help Me Covid.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian businessman, Mr Nick Danso Adjei, is the sole owner and Chairman of the Nick Group of companies, including Nick Petroleum and several other businesses. At the Initiators of Change Foundation Lifetime In A Portrait Award Of The Decade 2021, he was recognized as Africa's Business Star of the Decade.

Chase Petroleum Ghana

The storage of Chase Petroleum. Photo credit: Help Me Covid

Source: UGC

Kwaku Bediako is the founder and CEO of Chase Petroleum Ghana Limited. He founded the company in 1996 as a Trafigura representative. He has since expanded it into a well-known oil trading business.

Chase Petroleum mostly offers consulting services regarding the supply and offtake of crude oil and petroleum products.

Zen Petroleum

Zen Petroleum filling station. Zen Petroleum

Source: UGC

Zen Petroleum is a Ghanaian-owned oil marketing company with an increasing footprint in the African continent and a developing retail network in Ghana. The company has made a name for itself as an industry leader in selling fuel and lubricants to mining companies in Ghana.

Top 10 private companies in Ghana: List and interesting details

YEN.com.gh wrote about 10 private companies with unique stories to tell in a related story. Any developing economy's beating heart is its private sector.

Ghana's progress and survival depend on expanding private firms and the government's willingness to work with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). A significant portion of Ghana's economic prosperity may be attributed to the private sector.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh