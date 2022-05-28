Musician Stonebwoy and wife Dr Louisa Satekla's daughter, Catherine Jidula Satekla, has shared her to-do list

The little princess stated that she was off to play games and in the snow and go to the beach in response to a question from her mother

Fans of the famous couple have trooped to the comment section of the Instagram post to share their views

Musician Stonebwoy and wife Dr Louisa Satekla's daughter, Catherine Jidula Satekla, has shared her exclusive to-do list for Saturday with fans.

In an Instagram video seen by YEN.com.gh, the four-year-old stated that she was off to play games, go to the beach, and play in the snow in response to a question from her mother.

Photos of Stonebwoy, his wife Dr Louisa Satekla, and their daughter, Catherine Jidula Satekla. Source: Dr Louisa/ @BurnitonStoneb/ Ghanaweb

Asked where she was going during a conversation with her mother, Jidula said:

''I'm going to play games, go to the beach, go to the snow, and play games.''

The child left her mum stunned with her several activities planned for Saturday. Jidula sported a casual outfit and a colourful hat to match and her video has fans talking.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Social media reactions

Dahanalove said:

''This our little princess eerh .''

Dentaa_show commented:

''Naaa this girl yea love her.''

Karensevendimples said:

''Herh, it’s the clap for me oooo @drlouisa_s. Auntie @jidulaxii. Clearly, you be senior ah.

Abdullai670 commented:

''Snow ❄️ in Ghana? Or our hometown Volta? Allow her to go and play GAMES in peace. Asem nie.''

Cheflynnes said:

''Premium enjoyment! Any money wey I get like this, nah enjoyment! No worry about my future, my future no Dey go anywhere.''

Jucijamp commented:

''Allow us oooo, our plans are many.''

Shadrackagyare94 said:

''It’s the drama for me.''

