Thomas Partey, Burna Boy and Black Sherif are African stars who have arguably gained more limelight than other celebrities in 2022

Their hard work and dedication to their craft have earned them global recognition, accolades and a lot of money

Their mansions are a sight to behold and give them the comfort they deserve after working tirelessly to be the best at what they do

It is great to see that a lot of African celebrities are gradually being recognized internationally for the work that they do. For the past year, Partey, Burna Boy and Black Sherif have gained so much attention that people are beginning to realise the value that Africans offer.

Their hard work also means more money to spend on things that bring them comfort and happiness. In this article, YEN.com.gh brings to light the mansions where these celebrities retire at the end of the day.

Burna Boy's Mansion

Burna Boy has made international waves with his incredible Afrobeats music and has received many international awards to that effect. He was awarded the African Artiste of the year at the 2020 VGMA's, and Best International Act at the BET Awards in 2019 and 2020 among other awards for his top-notch performances.

His massive 8 bedroom mansion in Lagos is a two-storey building sitting on 13,000-square-foot of land. The property comes with a swimming pool, private cinema, a game room, a recording studio and a gym among many other features.

Thomas Partey's Mansion

Thomas Partey's move from Atletico Madrid in Spain to Arsenal in 2020 made a lot of waves internationally which put Ghana on the map. Many Ghanaians and other African nationals were quick to claim Partey as one of their own. Since then, he trends on social media every time he plays a football match.

It is unclear whether he bought a house in the UK upon his arrival at Arsenal in 2020 but he has a house in Madrid, Spain.

Black Sherif's Mansion

Black Sherif is a young Ghanaian musician who came into the limelight in May 2021 when he released the 'first sermon' and 'second sermon' songs which became an instant hit. Since then, he has gone on to wow crowds all over the world with his newest release called 'Kweku The Traveller'.

He was recently spotted in a video flaunting and dancing in front of what is believed to be his new mansion. Check out the video below.

