Photo of Beverly Afaglo's 2nd Daughter Who Shares Same Birthday as Her Mum Stirs Sadness
A photo of Beverly Afaglo's second daughter, Kora Baah, has emerged online, stirring emotions among her late mum's fans.
Kora, who shares the same birthday as her mother, has turned nine years old. Her mum's friend Rosely Ngissah shared a photo to mark the occasion.
The photo showed the
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh