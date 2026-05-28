Popular media personality Oheneni Adazoa is reportedly set to part ways with Sompa FM imminently, according to Blogger Dek360Ghana

Oheneni Adazoa had become a star in Ghana's relationship show genre, making her a highly sought-after media personality across stations

Media insider Offei Wonuanie had earlier reported in January 2026 that she was expected to join a new radio station in Kumasi

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Prominent Ghanaian media personality, Oheneni Adazoa, is reportedly set to quit Sompa FM and move to a rival radio station.

Oheneni Adazoa reportedly set to quit Sompa FM/TV to move to a major new rival. Image credit: OheneniAdazoa

Source: Facebook

Blogger Dek360 Ghana, known for his affiliation with Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, shook social media by confirming the news which had been circulating for the past few months.

In a post on Twitter on Thursday, May 28, 2026, Dek360 Ghana said Oheneni Adazoa’s move to a rival Kumasi station was imminent.

"Oheneni Adazoa, host of Sompa Nkomo, is expected to part ways with Sompa TV/FM," he wrote.

The Twitter post announcing Oheneni Adazoa’s expected departure from Sompa FM is below.

Rumours of Oheneni Adazoa departing Sompa FM

For the past few years, Oheneni Adazoa had become the darling of Ghana’s relationship show genre that was pioneered by Oyerepa FM’s Auntie Naa.

Her value skyrocketed, making her a hot commodity highly in demand across radio stations.

That led to rumours emerging about her potential departure from Sompa FM towards the end of 2025.

In January 2026, Ghanaian media personality known for breaking news about the movements of journalists, Offei Wonuanie, reported about Oheneni Adazoa’s potential departure from Sompa FM.

He stated that she had left her position and was expected to join Ahenfia FM, a new radio station being set up in Kumasi.

“Sompa 93.1 FM's Oheneni Adazoa, from the information available to us, has also resigned as the Host of SOMPA NKƆMMƆ to join Ahenfie 106.1 FM/TV to host a similar program,” he wrote.

The Facebook post shared by Offei Wonuanie is below.

Reactions to Oheneni Adazoa’s reported Sompa departure

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the reports of Oheneni Adazoa’s potential exit from Sompa FM.

Francis Adarkwa said:

"Will she go with the bellman?"

Jeneral Yaw Dadaboat Boateng wrote:

"She said that she will leave Sompa one day when Delay interviewed her."

Alhaji Anass commented:

"Same thing they will do to both Ahenfie & Owia TV/FM in the future because these guys don't stay at one place for long, so they should prepare and have that in mind."

Kwame Agyemang said:

"What is going on at Sompa? Why?"

Albert Nyarful Mensah wrote:

"Radio and TV Fabrizio Romano ❤️,"

Sompa FM presenter, Oheneni Adazoa, reacts to the baby theft incident at Mamprobi Polyclinic. Image credit: OheneniAdazoa

Source: UGC

Oheneni Adazoa addresses Mamprobi baby theft

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneni Adazoa spoke out about the alleged baby theft that occurred at the Mamprobi Polyclinic in February 2026.

Speaking on her show, she noted that pressure from society might have compelled the alleged baby thief into such a criminal offence.

She further advised women on what to do if their husbands are persuading them to have a baby despite knowing they are struggling with infertility.

Source: YEN.com.gh