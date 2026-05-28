Xabi Alonso has reportedly begun the Chelsea rebuild with plans for a £100m-rated striker signing

The Blues are said to eye a major attacking overhaul, including a possible Alejandro Garnacho exit

Chelsea’s 2026-27 new-look front line could feature Jarrod Bowen, Cole Palmer, and a top striker target

Chelsea are preparing for a major rebuild this summer as a new era begins under incoming manager Xabi Alonso, who officially takes charge on July 1.

After a disappointing Premier League campaign that saw the Blues finish 10th and miss out on European football, the club now plan a significant reshaping of their attacking unit.

Xabi Alonso is reportedly targeting Eli Kroupi and Jarrod Bowen in his dream Chelsea attack. Image credit: Fadel Senna/AFP

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Despite the setback, the lack of continental competition is expected to give Xabi Alonso more time on the training ground to implement his tactical ideas.

Chelsea have already secured future arrivals such as Geovany Quenda and Emmanuel Emegha, while further additions are expected as the summer progresses.

At the same time, several underperforming players could be moved on to fund new signings.

Chelsea target Eli Junior Kroupi, Jarrod Bowen

According to Mirror Sport, one of the standout targets is West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen, who enjoyed another strong season with nine goals and 11 assists.

He is seen as a key option for the right wing, offering competition for teenage talent Estevao Willian, who is expected to develop further in his first full season at Stamford Bridge.

On the left, Pedro Neto could play a key role, although Chelsea are also considering offloading Alejandro Garnacho after an inconsistent debut year.

Jamie Gittens is also in contention for minutes in that area.

In attacking midfield, Cole Palmer remains the focal point of Alonso’s plans despite an injury-hit season.

Up front, Chelsea are monitoring highly rated Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi, reportedly valued at £100 million, while Joao Pedro remains a key squad option.

Further depth options include Nicolas Jackson, Liam Delap, and Emegha, giving Alonso multiple choices as he shapes what could become Chelsea’s new-look attack.

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