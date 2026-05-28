New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has gone viral after attending Eid al-Adha prayers in a custom Arsenal-themed kurta

Mamdani’s lifelong support for Arsenal and deep football fandom sparked global attention online

New York's youngest mayor since 1892 blended politics, culture, and football passion

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has once again showcased his well-known passion for Arsenal, attending Eid al-Adha prayers in the Bronx while wearing a custom Arsenal-themed kurta on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

The outfit, a traditional loose-fitting tunic, was designed in the colours and style of Arsenal’s 2025–26 navy and red lightning bolt away kit.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani dons an Arsenal robe as he marks Eid al-Adha prayers in the Bronx on May 27, 2026. Image credit: Selcuk Acar/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Mamdani wears Arsenal kurta at Eid prayers

Images of Mamdani at the religious gathering quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention for the unique blend of cultural celebration and football fandom.

Mamdani, New York’s youngest mayor since 1892 and the city’s first Muslim and Asian-American leader, was born in Uganda and developed his love for Arsenal at the age of 10.

According to the BBC, his uncle introduced him to the club through a set of fridge magnets featuring legends such as Sylvain Wiltord, David Seaman, Sol Campbell, and Thierry Henry.

Despite leading one of the world’s largest cities, the 34-year-old remains an avid football supporter, famously celebrating Arsenal’s Premier League title win with the same excitement as fans in North London.

Beyond Arsenal, Mamdani is also a shareholder in Spanish side Real Oviedo, having joined a 2012 community campaign that helped rescue the club from financial collapse.

He has also spoken about FIFA’s dynamic pricing for 2026 World Cup tickets and recently launched a lottery system allowing New Yorkers to access affordable match tickets.

With Arsenal preparing for the 2026 Champions League final, fans are now jokingly wondering how Mamdani might celebrate if the Gunners go all the way.

Source: YEN.com.gh