New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Goes Viral After Wearing Arsenal-Themed Kurta During Eid Prayers
- New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has gone viral after attending Eid al-Adha prayers in a custom Arsenal-themed kurta
- Mamdani’s lifelong support for Arsenal and deep football fandom sparked global attention online
- New York's youngest mayor since 1892 blended politics, culture, and football passion
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has once again showcased his well-known passion for Arsenal, attending Eid al-Adha prayers in the Bronx while wearing a custom Arsenal-themed kurta on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.
The outfit, a traditional loose-fitting tunic, was designed in the colours and style of Arsenal’s 2025–26 navy and red lightning bolt away kit.
Mamdani wears Arsenal kurta at Eid prayers
Images of Mamdani at the religious gathering quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention for the unique blend of cultural celebration and football fandom.
Mamdani, New York’s youngest mayor since 1892 and the city’s first Muslim and Asian-American leader, was born in Uganda and developed his love for Arsenal at the age of 10.
According to the BBC, his uncle introduced him to the club through a set of fridge magnets featuring legends such as Sylvain Wiltord, David Seaman, Sol Campbell, and Thierry Henry.
Despite leading one of the world’s largest cities, the 34-year-old remains an avid football supporter, famously celebrating Arsenal’s Premier League title win with the same excitement as fans in North London.
Beyond Arsenal, Mamdani is also a shareholder in Spanish side Real Oviedo, having joined a 2012 community campaign that helped rescue the club from financial collapse.
He has also spoken about FIFA’s dynamic pricing for 2026 World Cup tickets and recently launched a lottery system allowing New Yorkers to access affordable match tickets.
With Arsenal preparing for the 2026 Champions League final, fans are now jokingly wondering how Mamdani might celebrate if the Gunners go all the way.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh