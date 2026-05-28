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Thunderstorm Alert: Meteorological Agency Warns Of Storm Heading Towards Ghana From Benin on May 28
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Thunderstorm Alert: Meteorological Agency Warns Of Storm Heading Towards Ghana From Benin on May 28

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
3 min read
  • The Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of an incoming thunderstorm from Benin on May 28, 2026
  • Thunderstorms and varying rainfall are expected across Ghana from mid-morning to the afternoon
  • Moderate to strong winds and reduced visibility due to fog are also expected ahead of the storm

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of a thunderstorm heading to Ghana from Benin.

In its forecast for May 28, the agency said the storm will induce cloudiness with thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities over parts of the country from mid-morning into the afternoon hours.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency, thunderstorms, downpour, rains, Weather warning, Ghana weather forecast, Benin
The Ghana Meteorological Agency is predicting thunderstorms on May 28, 2026, following recent heavy rainfall. Photo credit: Matt Cardy
Source: Getty Images

The update noted that patches of mist or fog are expected over some coastal, forest and hilly areas, which may reduce visibility ahead of the storm.

The rainstorm is likely to be accompanied by moderate to strong winds in some places, according to the agency.

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Flooding in Ghana as rainy season hits

Rain in the past two weeks has left parts of Ghana with serious flooding, again calling into question flood preparedness.

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"This is hard to watch": Elderly evacuee from SA struggles to walk, video gets many emotional

Reports indicated that Kaneshie was one of the worst-hit areas.

Graphic Online shared a video of the heavy flooding from Kaneshie on X.

Joy News also reported that Akweteyman dealt with flooding just minutes after heavy rains, with roads submerged and commuters struggling to find their way through rising water.

Rain on the afternoon of May 22 again left parts of Accra with serious flooding. Videos below
Rain on the afternoon of May 22 again left parts of Accra with serious flooding. Image Credit: Lucas Mukasa/Anadolu via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Social media users also highlighted flooding they had observed, like at the Bel-Aqua stretch of the Accra-Aflao Road at Dawhenya.

There have also been reports of loss of life in the course of the rains and flooding.

For example, a 23-year-old hairdressing apprentice, Hajia Hawa, reportedly drowned on May 22, 2026, when she slipped into a large drainage channel near the Swedru Mandela Market in the Central Region during a period of heavy rainfall.

NADMO's list of flood-prone areas to note

In its flooding overview, the National Disaster Management Organisation says floods are widespread across Ghana, but high-risk areas include Upper East, Upper West, and Northern Region, which are prone to riverine flooding due to Bagre Dam spillage and torrential rains.

Read also

Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of rain, thunderstorms amid Eid al-Adha celebrations

There is also flooding in parts of the Volta Region because they are vulnerable to dam spillages and river overflow.

In the Ledzokuku district, the flood-prone areas are:

  • Teshie Estate
  • Teshie Tafo
  • Dkesekor-Demo
  • ⁠Greda Estate
  • Rasta - Behind ICGC Church
  • Agbelezaa Drain

‎Flood-prone areas in the Ayawaso East Municipality include: ‎ ‎

  • De-Youngsters Storm Drain
  • Downside Area
  • Berlin Bridge
  • 441 Abaatamia
  • Nafiu
  • Aggrey Memorial School
  • Kanda Cluster of Schools
  • Nima Roundabout
  • Kanda Overpass

Flood-prone areas in Ayawaso North Municipality include:

  • Commandos
  • The stretch along the main drain
  • Burukutu Drain
  • Saabulu Park
  • Downside

In the Korle Klottey Municipality, flood-prone areas include:

  • Odawna Sahara
  • Osu Doku North
  • Osu Doku South
  • Osu Kinkawe
  • Osu Alata
  • Asylum Down
  • Adabraka North
  • Adabraka Official Town
  • Osu Ringway

Greater Accra NADMO boss blasts Ablekuma West MCE

YEN.com.gh reported that the Greater Accra Regional National Disaster Management Organisation Director, Dennis Nartey Adjannor, called for sanctions against officials at the Ablekuma West assembly over continued encroachment within the Densu Delta Ramsar Site.

Read also

Swedru flood tragedy: 23-year-old apprentice missing after being swept away

Nartey stressed that key officials needed to be sanctioned because of the flooding.

He singled out the Ablekuma West Municipal Chief Executive, George Kpakpo Allotey, and spatial planning officers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

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