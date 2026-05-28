The Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of an incoming thunderstorm from Benin on May 28, 2026

Thunderstorms and varying rainfall are expected across Ghana from mid-morning to the afternoon

Moderate to strong winds and reduced visibility due to fog are also expected ahead of the storm

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of a thunderstorm heading to Ghana from Benin.

In its forecast for May 28, the agency said the storm will induce cloudiness with thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities over parts of the country from mid-morning into the afternoon hours.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency is predicting thunderstorms on May 28, 2026, following recent heavy rainfall. Photo credit: Matt Cardy

Source: Getty Images

The update noted that patches of mist or fog are expected over some coastal, forest and hilly areas, which may reduce visibility ahead of the storm.

The rainstorm is likely to be accompanied by moderate to strong winds in some places, according to the agency.

Flooding in Ghana as rainy season hits

Rain in the past two weeks has left parts of Ghana with serious flooding, again calling into question flood preparedness.

Reports indicated that Kaneshie was one of the worst-hit areas.

Graphic Online shared a video of the heavy flooding from Kaneshie on X.

Joy News also reported that Akweteyman dealt with flooding just minutes after heavy rains, with roads submerged and commuters struggling to find their way through rising water.

Rain on the afternoon of May 22 again left parts of Accra with serious flooding. Image Credit: Lucas Mukasa/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Social media users also highlighted flooding they had observed, like at the Bel-Aqua stretch of the Accra-Aflao Road at Dawhenya.

There have also been reports of loss of life in the course of the rains and flooding.

For example, a 23-year-old hairdressing apprentice, Hajia Hawa, reportedly drowned on May 22, 2026, when she slipped into a large drainage channel near the Swedru Mandela Market in the Central Region during a period of heavy rainfall.

NADMO's list of flood-prone areas to note

In its flooding overview, the National Disaster Management Organisation says floods are widespread across Ghana, but high-risk areas include Upper East, Upper West, and Northern Region, which are prone to riverine flooding due to Bagre Dam spillage and torrential rains.

There is also flooding in parts of the Volta Region because they are vulnerable to dam spillages and river overflow.

In the Ledzokuku district, the flood-prone areas are:

Teshie Estate

Teshie Tafo

Dkesekor-Demo

⁠Greda Estate

Rasta - Behind ICGC Church

Agbelezaa Drain

‎Flood-prone areas in the Ayawaso East Municipality include: ‎ ‎

De-Youngsters Storm Drain

Downside Area

Berlin Bridge

441 Abaatamia

Nafiu

Aggrey Memorial School

Kanda Cluster of Schools

Nima Roundabout

Kanda Overpass

Flood-prone areas in Ayawaso North Municipality include:

Commandos

The stretch along the main drain

Burukutu Drain

Saabulu Park

Downside

In the Korle Klottey Municipality, flood-prone areas include:

Odawna Sahara

Osu Doku North

Osu Doku South

Osu Kinkawe

Osu Alata

Asylum Down

Adabraka North

Adabraka Official Town

Osu Ringway

Greater Accra NADMO boss blasts Ablekuma West MCE

YEN.com.gh reported that the Greater Accra Regional National Disaster Management Organisation Director, Dennis Nartey Adjannor, called for sanctions against officials at the Ablekuma West assembly over continued encroachment within the Densu Delta Ramsar Site.

Nartey stressed that key officials needed to be sanctioned because of the flooding.

He singled out the Ablekuma West Municipal Chief Executive, George Kpakpo Allotey, and spatial planning officers.

Source: YEN.com.gh