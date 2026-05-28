A pregnant Ghanaian woman and her son were detained for over a week at Dulles Airport after arriving in the US

The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia claims law enforcement violated the law by detaining the woman

The woman has been taken to a hospital twice for medical issues while in custody amid a court case on the matter

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A pregnant Ghanaian woman is reportedly under detention at Washington Dulles International Airport in the US.

Reports indicated that she has been held at the airport for over a week under allegedly inhumane conditions.

A pregnant Ghanaian woman and her son are on detention at Dulles Airport after arriving in the US. Credit: MementoJpeg/Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia raised an alarm about the case.

The woman, Anabella Gyasi and her son have been confined in a windowless holding room.

She and her son were detained by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after immigration officers questioned the purpose of their trip to the US. She arrived at the airport on May 19, 2026.

Gyasi is said to have secured a valid tourist visas for herself and her son, which will expire in April 2028, as well as a medical appointment scheduled for May 30 at Akron Children’s Hospital in Ohio.

American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia alleged that Gyasi and her son were locked in a small room containing only a single bed, toilet and sink, without adequate food, hygiene or medical care.

It also claimed that on May 23, Gyasi pleaded with officers to allow her to purchase food for herself and her son because the child was crying from hunger.

The Washington Post reported that Gyasi has been taken to a hospital twice for medical issues while in custody, a court filing on the matter stated.

The court has requested federal justification for Gyasi's detention amid the health concerns.

The union has a petition seeking the immediate release of the Ghanaian woman and her son from custody and a temporary halt to any deportation proceedings until the matter is heard in court.

Source: YEN.com.gh