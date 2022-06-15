The rental sector in Ghana favours landlords so a number of them have taken advantage of this to abuse tenants

However, there are a number of ways tenants can handle terrible landlords without it resulting in a physical fight

It is important for tenants to put their foot on the ground and face property owners squarely in demanding that the right thing is done

Ghana's housing crisis stands at a whopping 1.8 million housing deficit. This means that there are fewer houses for the teeming number of accommodation seekers. Many landlords take advantage of this to abuse and frustrate their tenants knowing that if they pack out, they will always get another to fill their place.

A frustrated woman tries to calm herself down. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In this article, YEN.com.gh highlights three ways by which tenants can handle landlords who want to frustrate them.

Be Familiar with Tenants' Rights

Every tenant has rights that should be mentioned in the tenancy agreement. Alternatively, tenants in Ghana can consult the Rent Act 220 to find out what their rights and responsibilities are as tenants.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

This will protect people from abuse that may arise from misinformation or ignorance on the part of the tenant.

Document Everything

Any agreement between the property owner and the tenant must be well documented to prevent landlords from saying they never agreed to anything. Send a follow-up email to your landlord if you had a phone chat with them.

The value of documentation cannot be emphasized; it might be the difference between losing a large sum of money and protecting yourself in the future.

Take Legal Action

The last resort should be taking legal action against landlords that will not stop bothering tenants after all other avenues to resolve conflicts have been exhausted. For instance, tenants can seek legal action against landlords who constantly enter their apartments without their consent.

Netizens React as Architecture Student in Ghana Shares Beautiful Designs of His Tower and Billboard Concepts

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a level 300 architecture student of KNUST dazzled netizens with beautiful designs of his building concepts. His designs included a tower for residential purposes, a billboard and a concept plan for a neighbourhood.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh