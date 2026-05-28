Furious residents of Funifuni, a prominent community within the Afigya Sekyere East constituency, have publicly accused political commentator Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah of outright deception

Joining the protest, the Assemblyman, who doubles as the local Presiding Elder, has come out to state that the broadcaster is lying about his humanitarian interventions

Enraged local voices have openly labelled the media personality as "wicked," asserting that he is systematically fabricating development stories purely to milk corporate donors

The space of social media philanthropy and political influencer tracking has erupted into an absolute credibility crisis, as the grassroots leadership of a water-deprived village stands up to tear down a narrative designed for urban digital consumption aggressively.

Furious Funifuni assemblyman and residents drag Okatakyie Afrifa over an alleged fabricated mechanised borehole story for clout. Image credit: OkatakyieAM/X

Source: UGC

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, a fiercely vocal and controversial broadcasting powerhouse known for his relentless, anti-establishment commentary, is now facing a severe structural backlash over his own transparency and ethical standards.

Funifuni Assemblyman calls Okatakyie Afrifa a liar

The controversy exploded after Okatakyie Afrifa allegedly went live on various media platforms to showcase a list of rural enclaves where he claimed his team had successfully drilled, mechanised, and operationalised modern water boreholes to relieve the long-standing suffering of households.

However, the media broadcast sparked intense outrage in Funifuni after residents and community leaders, including Hon. Peprah Hayford, Presiding Member of the Sekyere South Municipal Assembly, became aware of the claims.

“He is lying, and he has never even set foot in this community before,” one furious resident stated.

The resident further cautioned the controversial figure against using the town’s struggles for clout, insisting that he publicly apologise to the people of Funifuni. He also stressed that the community currently has only three boreholes, making the claims even more questionable.

The Assemblyman and the Presiding Elder strongly backed the residents’ concerns, firmly denying the existence of any such mechanised borehole project in the area.

“He is lying by claiming he drilled a borehole for this community,” they stated.

“As the political and spiritual leadership on the ground, we can state categorically that no such project exists. This appears to be false branding aimed at attracting international donor support and gaining social media clout at the expense of the suffering of our people.”

The Facebook video below shows the Funifuni assemblyman addressing the media over the borehole claim.

The Instagram video below shows an angry Funifuni resident addressing Okatekyie Africa's borehole claims.

Source: YEN.com.gh