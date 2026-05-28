Kumawood actor Kwaku has broken his silence, appealing to President Mahama over Gold Fields’ Tarkwa mining license renewal

His reaction came after 300 Ghanaian evacuees from South Africa were successfully brought back home to their home country

Kwaku Manu’s message to Mahama has caught the attention of many on social media, triggering reactions from Ghanaians

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Ghanaian actor and presenter, Kwaku Manu, has sent an appeal to President John Dramani Mahama over the renewal of Gold Fields’ license.

Kwaku Manu sends a strong message to President Mahama over Gold Fields Mining license renewal. Image credit: Kwaku Manu, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

There has been an ongoing debate surrounding Gold Fields’ mining license renewal in Ghana after the government made it clear that future renewals will not be automatic.

Authorities have claimed that mining companies will be expected to demonstrate stronger commitments to local development, employment, and environmental responsibility.

With Gold Fields' license approaching its expiry in January 2027, many Ghanaians are claiming the government of Ghana should consider its renewal.

This came after 300 evacuees from South Africa were successfully transported to Ghana over suspected xenophobia attacks.

The YouTube video of Ghanaians in South Africa arriving in Ghana is below:

Kwaku Manu sends appeal to President Mahama

In a video shared on social media, Kwaku Manu first commended Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, for stepping in to bring back the first batch of Ghanaians living in South Africa.

“Let’s put politics aside. The Foreign Affairs Minister is really doing well. Not long ago, he stepped in to save some Ghanaian soldiers in Russia, who were detained by the Ukraine and today, Ghanaians in South Africa, some of whom were imprisoned, have been brought back as promised.”

The host of the “Aggressive Show” also sent an appeal to President Mahama, pleading with him not to renew Gold Fields' license.

According to him, the country can not get involved in any commotion or sack South Africans from Ghana; however, he claimed it's time for the country to take charge of major businesses.

He explained that the likes of the Ghanaian businessman, who is the CEO of Gyata Cement, can take over Gold Fields.

“I heard Gold Fields wants their lease to be renewed for 20 years. Please, President Mahama, do not renew it for them. We can not get involved in any commotion or sack South Africans, but it's time Ghana took over certain businesses,” he said.

“We have Ibrahim Mahama, whom I heard has been handed over some mines to him, and others who have mining knowledge can take over,” he added.

The TikTok video of Kwaku Manu is below:

Kwaku Manu's appeal to Mahama sparks reactions

Kwaku Manu's appeal has captivated attention as Ghanaians flooded the comments section to share their opinions. While some applauded Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, others also supported his message to President Mahama. Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Gid wrote:

“Kweku Menu, you've spoken very well. I think our minister is doing a very good job.”

The Glorious Lady wrote:

“Kweku you are right, God bless you.”

Benjiro wrote:

“Please we beg, do not renew Gold Fields' lease.”

Honour823 wrote:

“Gold Fields should be given to our citizens if they have the knowledge.”

300 Ghanaians in South Africa successfully evacuated to their home country. Image credit: Kobby Kay

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian hairdresser attacked in South Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian hairdresser had been attacked amid rising xenophobia in South Africa.

Authorities in the country had assisted in repatriating approximately 800 Ghanaians who were fearing for their lives.

Source: YEN.com.gh