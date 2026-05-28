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Real Estate Agent Left Blind After Violent Attack Over Rent Issue, Video Stirs Emotion
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Real Estate Agent Left Blind After Violent Attack Over Rent Issue, Video Stirs Emotion

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • Martin Kimani, a former real estate agent in Nairobi, has shared how he lost his eyesight after a violent attack during a work assignment
  • He was attacked in 2007 while attempting to resolve a rent dispute involving a tenant with arrears of KSh 50,000, amounting to about Gh¢ 5,000
  • The father of four says he later underwent surgery that left him blind, forcing him to rebuild his life with the support of his family

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Martin Kimani, a former real estate agent based in Nairobi, Kenya, has recounted how a violent attack during a routine work assignment changed the course of his life and left him permanently blind.

Kimani, who previously managed rental properties and handled tenancy agreements for various landlords, said the incident occurred in 2007 while he was helping an elderly property owner resolve a dispute with a tenant over unpaid rent.

Blindness story, real estate agent, Nairobi news, Kenya story, violent attack, tenant dispute, personal tragedy, inspirational story, disability story, family support, resilience, life transformation, Kenyatta National
Martin Kimani shared how a violent attack during work changed his life permanently. Photo credit: Kelvin Starbizzy/UGC
Source: UGC

According to him, the tenant had accumulated arrears of about KSh 50,000 and had refused to vacate the property. He said he was invited to mediate and help structure a repayment plan, which initially appeared to be successful.

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Kimani explained that he later agreed to meet the tenant to collect a payment, a decision that turned violent when he was attacked inside the house. He was struck on the head with a metal object and lost consciousness.

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He was rushed to the hospital and later referred to Kenyatta National Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Following the procedure, doctors informed him that complications from the head injury had affected his vision, leaving him blind.

The father of four said the experience forced him to abandon his career and adapt to a new way of life. He also credited his wife and family for supporting him through the recovery and adjustment period.

Kimani said while he has come to terms with his condition, the hardest part remains not being able to see his children grow up.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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