Barcelona’s LaLiga title win comes with a financial reward worth tens of millions of euros

La Liga’s revenue-sharing model combines TV rights, sporting performance and commercial appeal

Premier League clubs still earn significantly more from broadcasting revenue than Spanish teams

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The 2025/26 LaLiga title race was not only about pride, history and another trophy for two of football’s biggest giants.

As the season reached its conclusion, the financial reward attached to finishing first also became a major talking point.

LaLiga prize money: How much Barcelona earned for winning 2025-26 title

Source: Getty Images

Because of their enormous global appeal, Barcelona and Real Madrid consistently sit at the top of LaLiga’s earnings table regardless of where they finish.

However, winning the league title still provides an additional financial boost worth tens of millions of euros.

Under LaLiga’s current revenue-sharing system, clubs receive money through a combination of equal television payments, sporting performance and commercial popularity.

That means the league champions are rewarded with a larger share of the revenue.

What is the LaLiga prize money?

The winner of LaLiga can earn close to €60 million from the league’s performance-based television revenue distribution, while total audiovisual income for top clubs often exceeds €150 million per season.

Unlike competitions that offer a fixed championship prize, LaLiga distributes money through a more complex structure linked to TV rights, sporting results and commercial value.

Under Spain’s centralized television rights system, 50 percent of broadcasting revenue is divided equally among the 20 clubs in the top division.

Another 25 percent is distributed according to sporting performance over a rolling five-year period.

The remaining 25 percent depends on each club’s commercial strength, including ticket sales, audience figures and global television appeal.

Because of that structure, Barcelona and Real Madrid continue to dominate the revenue rankings year after year.

According to LaLiga’s official audiovisual revenue figures for the 2024-25 season, Real Madrid earned approximately €157.9 million, narrowly ahead of Barcelona’s €156.4 million.

Atletico Madrid ranked third with just over €108 million.

How does LaLiga prize money compare to other competitions?

LaLiga’s prize money remains significantly lower than the Premier League’s overall television revenue distribution.

English clubs continue to dominate financially thanks to the Premier League’s massive international broadcasting deals, which generate much larger yearly payouts.

While Barcelona and Real Madrid each earn roughly €150 million annually from LaLiga-related audiovisual revenue, leading Premier League clubs can surpass €200 million through domestic and international TV rights distributions.

Even mid-table English clubs often generate more television income than teams competing near the top of LaLiga, highlighting the growing financial gap between England and the rest of Europe.

However, LaLiga still compares favorably with other major European leagues such as Serie A and the Bundesliga.

Italy’s Serie A distributes roughly €1.2 billion in television revenue overall, while LaLiga’s recent distributions have exceeded €1.4 billion when combining the first and second divisions.

European competitions also offer another major source of revenue.

UEFA Champions League earnings can sometimes surpass domestic league income entirely, especially for clubs that progress deep into the tournament.

Recent estimates showed Barcelona earning around €88 million from the Champions League league phase alone, while Real Madrid generated more than €80 million before knockout-round bonuses were included.

Has LaLiga prize money increased in recent years?

According to recent league financial reports, LaLiga generated more than €5 billion in recurring revenue during the 2023-24 season, representing one of the strongest post-pandemic recoveries among Europe’s major football leagues.

Commercial income and matchday revenue both increased as stadium attendance rebounded and international partnerships expanded.

Television revenue distributions for Spain’s biggest clubs have also risen dramatically since the centralized system was introduced through Royal Decree-Law 5/2015.

Source: YEN.com.gh