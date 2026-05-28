Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final on May 30 in Budapest

Arsene Wenger has delivered a confident prediction as the Gunners aim for their first-ever UCL title

Paris Saint-Germain dismantled Inter Milan 5-0 in last season's UEFA CL final in Munich

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has tipped Arsenal to edge Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Saturday’s Champions League final in Budapest on May 30, 2026, describing the contest as too close to call but slightly favouring the Premier League champions.

Mikel Arteta’s side arrive in the final full of confidence after securing their first league title since 2004, while PSG have already wrapped up another Ligue 1 crown and are aiming to defend their European title.

Arsenal Wenger gives his 2026 Champions League prediction as Arsenal take on Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on May 30, 2026. Image credit: Quality Images

Source: Getty Images

Wenger backs Arsenal for Champions League glory

Wenger believes Arsenal’s consistency this season has earned them the right to dream of finally lifting the trophy that narrowly escaped them in 2006.

The Frenchman said Arsenal’s defensive solidity could prove decisive on the biggest stage, stressing that finals are often won by teams capable of remaining calm and taking their chances when they arrive.

As quoted by Metro Sport, Wenger also highlighted Arsenal’s strength from set pieces and their ability to shut opponents out once ahead in matches.

He urged Arteta to maintain the unity and belief that have carried Arsenal throughout the campaign, adding that the players must avoid being overwhelmed by the occasion.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson also expects the Gunners to triumph over PSG, who defeated Inter Milan 5-0 in last season's UCL final, predicting a tense encounter in Budapest.

He believes the opening goal will be crucial and has backed Arsenal to secure a narrow 1-0 victory over the French champions.

Source: YEN.com.gh