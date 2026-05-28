Family Worship Centre pastor Sarah Omakwu has sparked reactions online after speaking about WhatsApp read receipts during a sermon

The preacher advised people who disable the blue tick feature to turn it back on, linking it to honesty and accountability

Her comments have generated discussions on social media about communication habits and digital behaviour

Senior Pastor of Family Worship Centre, Sarah Omakwu, has sparked online conversations after sharing her views on WhatsApp read receipts, commonly known as blue ticks.

In a sermon clip later posted on TikTok, the preacher advised people who disable the feature to reactivate it, arguing that leaving read receipts off could create uncertainty in communication.

Pastor Sarah Omakwu speaks on WhatsApp read receipts during a sermon shared online. Photo credit: Pastor Sarah Omakwu/UGC, Picture alliance/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to her, hiding the blue tick feature keeps others in suspense because they cannot tell whether their messages have been seen.

She described the practice as a form of insincerity and urged users to be more open in their digital interactions.

Pastor Omakwu further linked the issue to accountability and integrity, stating that honesty should extend even to everyday online communication habits.

In comments shared alongside the video, she argued that avoiding read receipts to escape responsibility was not wisdom but dishonesty.

She also encouraged followers to embrace transparency, adding that integrity often begins with small actions and personal conduct.

The sermon clip quickly gained traction on social media platforms, where users debated her remarks and shared differing opinions on the purpose of WhatsApp privacy settings.

While some agreed with her position on accountability in communication, others defended the use of privacy features as a matter of personal preference and convenience.

The discussion has since expanded beyond the sermon itself, with many users reflecting on how digital communication habits influence relationships, trust, and social interactions in everyday life.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh