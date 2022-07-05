Political scientist Dr Richard Amoako Baah has said President Nana Akufo-Addo has not been honest about his dealings with Ghanaians

The respected member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said the president has remained tight-lipped about allegations that he was wasting money on expensive private jets travels

Dr Amoko Baah has said it was wrong for the president to be renting private jets that costs the nation millions for his international travels when there were less-expensive options

A respected member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described President Nana Akufo-Addo as a dishonest person for deliberately keeping quiet about important issues.

L-R: Dr Richard Amoko Baah and Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: UGC/@OBONU-News, Getty Images

Dr Richard Amoako Baah said the president should not, for instance, be keeping quiet about his expensive private jet charter for international travels.

“He is not honest. Things happen that he is supposed to come out and say something…No. He will keep quiet like he doesn’t hear anything,” the political scientist was quoted by Kasapa News in a report published on July 5, 2022.

He also joined many to criticise the president for renting expensive luxurious private jets for his international travels as if the presidential jet had been cursed.

“I will understand [if] he takes commercial flight; first-class, and reserve three seats around him. You are secure. Sleep.

“But he says no. He wants luxury. He wants to take a bath on the plane before the morning. That alone is worth millions,” he joined the fray of critics of the president’s alleged expensive private jet flights.

Dr Amoako Baah claims market women can manage economy better than Ken Ofori-Attah

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Richard Amoako Baah has questioned the competence of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to manage the country's finances.

According to the political scientist, Ghanaian market women who do not have training in economics can manage the country’s finances better than the minister.

“[Mr Ofori-Atta] doesn’t do buy and sell! He does borrow and spend and keeps borrowing. Who cannot do this?” he asked.

The outspoken academic made the comments on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, on a current affairs programme.

