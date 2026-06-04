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SUVs Under GH₵150,000 Worth Considering for Buyers in Ghana in 2026
Ghana

SUVs Under GH₵150,000 Worth Considering for Buyers in Ghana in 2026

by  Blessed Antwi
3 min read
  • YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of SUVs under GH₵150,000 that continue to attract buyers in Ghana's used car market
  • Popular models such as the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Hyundai Tucson featured among the options within the budget range
  • The list highlights SUVs that offer a balance of space, comfort, and practicality for Ghanaian drivers and families

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SUVs continue to be among the most sought-after vehicles in Ghana due to their spacious interiors, higher driving position, and ability to handle different road conditions.

SUV, Honda, Toyota RAV4, Hyundai Tucson, Cars, Car dealer
YEN.com.gh analysed the best SUV vehicles under GH₵150,000 for Ghanaian families and drivers. Image credit: Freepik, Diara Logistique, drivethediverse
Source: UGC

While many newer SUVs now cost well above GH₵200,000, buyers with a budget of up to GH₵150,000 can still find several reliable options on the used car market in Accra, Tema, Kumasi, and other major cities.

The key is knowing which models offer the best value for money without becoming a maintenance burden.

Many dealers say buyers are increasingly looking beyond appearance and focusing more on fuel consumption, spare parts availability, and long-term reliability before making a purchase.

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Popular models that fit the budget

One of the most common recommendations is the Toyota RAV4, particularly models produced between 2006 and 2010. The vehicle remains popular because of its reliability and the easy availability of spare parts across Ghana.

The Honda CR-V is another SUV that continues to attract buyers. Many owners praise its comfortable ride, practical interior, and relatively low maintenance costs compared to some European rivals.

The Hyundai Tucson has also gained popularity in recent years. Buyers often appreciate its modern appearance and decent fuel economy, making it a practical choice for both city and highway driving.

For those looking for something slightly different, the Kia Sportage offers similar benefits. It shares many qualities with the Tucson and is often available within the same price range.

The Nissan X-Trail remains another option worth considering. Its spacious cabin makes it particularly attractive to families and individuals who frequently travel long distances.

Read also

10 reliable cars you can buy in Ghana for under GH₵120,000

Other SUVs commonly found below the GH₵150,000 mark include the Mitsubishi Outlander, Ford Escape, Mazda CX-7, Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Chevrolet Captiva.

SUV model

Model years

Estimated price range in Ghana

Toyota RAV4

2006–2010

GH₵90,000 to GH₵150,000

Honda CR-V

2007–2011

GH₵85,000 to GH₵145,000

Hyundai Tucson

2008–2012

GH₵80,000 to GH₵140,000

Kia Sportage

2009–2013

GH₵80,000 to GH₵135,000

Nissan X-Trail

2008–2012

GH₵75,000 to GH₵130,000

Mitsubishi Outlander

2008–2012

GH₵85,000 to GH₵145,000

Ford Escape

2008–2012

GH₵70,000 to GH₵120,000

Mazda CX-7

2007–2011

GH₵75,000 to GH₵125,000

Suzuki Grand Vitara

2008–2012

GH₵70,000 to GH₵120,000

Chevrolet Captiva

2008–2012

GH₵65,000 to GH₵115,000

What buyers should check before paying

Mechanics also recommend taking any vehicle for a thorough inspection before purchase. This can help uncover hidden issues that may later result in expensive repairs.

Another important factor is spare parts availability. While some SUVs may appear affordable initially, owners can struggle to find replacement parts when repairs become necessary.

Fuel consumption should also be considered. Larger engines often provide more power but may increase running costs significantly over time.

For many Ghanaian buyers, the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, and Kia Sportage remain among the safest choices within this budget range due to their balance of reliability, affordability, and ease of maintenance.

Read also

Toyota Corolla buyer's guide: Used and brand-new prices in Ghana

Ghana, Accra, Toyota Hiace, Hyundai, Trotro, Kia
YEN.com.gh looks at affordable commercial trotro buses between GH₵90k and GH₵150k. Image credit: The Business & Financial Times, Adom_frames and furniture, Carxus
Source: Getty Images

Prices of Trotro cars in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that some older trotro buses remain useful for transport owners who want affordable commercial vehicles.

Drivers have different options depending on budget, route, and maintenance strength, with prices showing why a name is not the only factor.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.

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