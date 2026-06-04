YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of SUVs under GH₵150,000 that continue to attract buyers in Ghana's used car market

Popular models such as the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Hyundai Tucson featured among the options within the budget range

The list highlights SUVs that offer a balance of space, comfort, and practicality for Ghanaian drivers and families

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SUVs continue to be among the most sought-after vehicles in Ghana due to their spacious interiors, higher driving position, and ability to handle different road conditions.

YEN.com.gh analysed the best SUV vehicles under GH₵150,000 for Ghanaian families and drivers. Image credit: Freepik, Diara Logistique, drivethediverse

Source: UGC

While many newer SUVs now cost well above GH₵200,000, buyers with a budget of up to GH₵150,000 can still find several reliable options on the used car market in Accra, Tema, Kumasi, and other major cities.

The key is knowing which models offer the best value for money without becoming a maintenance burden.

Many dealers say buyers are increasingly looking beyond appearance and focusing more on fuel consumption, spare parts availability, and long-term reliability before making a purchase.

Popular models that fit the budget

One of the most common recommendations is the Toyota RAV4, particularly models produced between 2006 and 2010. The vehicle remains popular because of its reliability and the easy availability of spare parts across Ghana.

The Honda CR-V is another SUV that continues to attract buyers. Many owners praise its comfortable ride, practical interior, and relatively low maintenance costs compared to some European rivals.

The Hyundai Tucson has also gained popularity in recent years. Buyers often appreciate its modern appearance and decent fuel economy, making it a practical choice for both city and highway driving.

For those looking for something slightly different, the Kia Sportage offers similar benefits. It shares many qualities with the Tucson and is often available within the same price range.

The Nissan X-Trail remains another option worth considering. Its spacious cabin makes it particularly attractive to families and individuals who frequently travel long distances.

Other SUVs commonly found below the GH₵150,000 mark include the Mitsubishi Outlander, Ford Escape, Mazda CX-7, Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Chevrolet Captiva.

SUV model Model years Estimated price range in Ghana Toyota RAV4 2006–2010 GH₵90,000 to GH₵150,000 Honda CR-V 2007–2011 GH₵85,000 to GH₵145,000 Hyundai Tucson 2008–2012 GH₵80,000 to GH₵140,000 Kia Sportage 2009–2013 GH₵80,000 to GH₵135,000 Nissan X-Trail 2008–2012 GH₵75,000 to GH₵130,000 Mitsubishi Outlander 2008–2012 GH₵85,000 to GH₵145,000 Ford Escape 2008–2012 GH₵70,000 to GH₵120,000 Mazda CX-7 2007–2011 GH₵75,000 to GH₵125,000 Suzuki Grand Vitara 2008–2012 GH₵70,000 to GH₵120,000 Chevrolet Captiva 2008–2012 GH₵65,000 to GH₵115,000

What buyers should check before paying

Mechanics also recommend taking any vehicle for a thorough inspection before purchase. This can help uncover hidden issues that may later result in expensive repairs.

Another important factor is spare parts availability. While some SUVs may appear affordable initially, owners can struggle to find replacement parts when repairs become necessary.

Fuel consumption should also be considered. Larger engines often provide more power but may increase running costs significantly over time.

For many Ghanaian buyers, the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, and Kia Sportage remain among the safest choices within this budget range due to their balance of reliability, affordability, and ease of maintenance.

YEN.com.gh looks at affordable commercial trotro buses between GH₵90k and GH₵150k. Image credit: The Business & Financial Times, Adom_frames and furniture, Carxus

Source: Getty Images

Prices of Trotro cars in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that some older trotro buses remain useful for transport owners who want affordable commercial vehicles.

Drivers have different options depending on budget, route, and maintenance strength, with prices showing why a name is not the only factor.

Source: YEN.com.gh