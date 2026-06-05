Many buyers focus on the purchase price but often underestimate the cost of clearing a Daewoo Matiz at Ghana's ports.

Despite its age, the compact hatchback continues to attract attention from budget-conscious drivers across the country.

The final amount importers pay can vary significantly depending on several factors beyond the vehicle's value

The Daewoo Matiz remains one of the most affordable cars on Ghana's roads despite the growing popularity of newer hatchbacks and compact sedans

What importers may pay to clear a Daewoo Matiz in 2026. Image credit: Lonely Planet France, BON BANH MY DINH

Source: UGC

For many first-time car buyers, students, and individuals looking for a fuel-efficient vehicle for city driving, the Matiz continues to be an attractive option due to its relatively low purchase price and maintenance costs.

However, while some buyers focus on the cost of purchasing the vehicle abroad, they often overlook another important expense: clearing the car at Ghana's ports.

Why the Matiz remains popular among buyers

The Matiz is a small hatchback known for its compact design, fuel economy, and affordability. Its small engine size, usually between 0.8L and 1.0L, makes it cheaper to run compared to many larger vehicles.

In cities such as Accra, Tema, Kumasi, and Takoradi, the vehicle is commonly used for personal transportation, ride-hailing, and small business activities.

Many Matiz vehicles imported into Ghana come from countries such as South Korea, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

Estimated clearing costs in 2026

Industry estimates suggest that clearing a used Daewoo Matiz at Tema Port in 2026 could cost between GH₵8,000 and GH₵28,000, depending on several factors.

Older models manufactured between 2005 and 2008 could attract clearing charges ranging from GH₵8,000 to GH₵15,000.

Meanwhile, newer models between 2009 and 2012 may cost around GH₵12,000 to GH₵20,000 to clear.

For later models in better condition, importers could spend between GH₵18,000 and GH₵28,000 before driving the vehicle out of the port.

Model Year Estimated Clearing Cost 2005–2008 GH₵8,000 – GH₵15,000 2009–2012 GH₵12,000 – GH₵20,000 2013–2015 GH₵18,000 – GH₵28,000

The final amount depends on the vehicle's valuation under Ghana's Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), exchange rates, shipping charges, port fees, and other applicable taxes.

Buyers should also note that delays at the port can result in additional storage and demurrage charges, increasing the overall cost.

While the Daewoo Matiz remains one of the cheapest cars to import into Ghana, experts advise prospective buyers to budget carefully and seek professional guidance from a licensed clearing agent before making any purchase decisions.

With proper planning, the compact hatchback can still offer good value for money for Ghanaians looking for an affordable means of transportation in 2026.

Honda CR-V estimated clearing cost at Ghana Port in 2026. Image credit: RoadandTrack.com, Freepik, Cleanheartmotors

Source: UGC

Honda CR-V clearing cost at Ghana Port

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Honda CR-V, a popular compact SUV among Ghanaian car buyers, had attracted attention over its estimated clearing cost at Ghana Port in 2026.

The rough figures had given importers a fair idea of how much they may need to prepare before shipping the vehicle.

The final amount still depended on the model year, engine size, trim, Customs valuation, exchange rate, and other port charges.

Source: YEN.com.gh