Ghanaian gospel musician Akesse Brempong announced the passing of his mother

The songwriter shared the news with his social media followers on June 7, 2026

The family requested prayers from fans and well-wishers during the period of grief

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Ghanaian gospel musician and pastor Akesse Brempong has announced the passing of his mother, Deaconess Georgina Benchie.

The award-winning songwriter shared the news with his followers on social media on June 7, 2026.

Gospel artist Akesse Brempong announces the passing of his mother, Deaconess Georgina Benchie. Image credit: akessethelion/Instagram

Source: UGC

Akesse Brempong shared that his mother passed away peacefully on his Instagram page on Saturday, June 6, 2026. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her death.

Akesse Brempong pays tribute to late mother

The announcement on his Instagram page was accompanied by photographs of the gospel artist with his mother, alongside a portrait of Deaconess Georgina Benchie. The musician paid tribute to her, highlighting the significant role she played in his life.

In the post, he described her as his intercessor and his counsellor. Akesse Brempong wrote:

"Mother mine! My intercessor, my counsellor. #MamaLeftUs."

The Instagram post below has Akesse Brempong announcing the demise of his beloved mother, Deaconess Georgina Benchie.

Akesse Brempong's mom sparks reactions

Following the update, the family appealed to friends, fans, and well-wishers to remember them in prayer as they navigate the difficult period. The post has since attracted an outpouring of condolences from colleagues in the gospel fraternity, fans, and loved ones.

Many industry peers and followers took to the comments section to offer words of comfort and support to the bereaved family.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

oneman1000 said:

"Condolences, sir ❤️."

chrystalkaryee said:

"Ohh… offering my sincere condolences 🤍 God rest her soul."

Arnoldbaidoo said:

"❤️❤️❤️sympathies, brother."

mimiyaapomaah said:

"Sorry for your loss, bro! May God comfort you and the family 🥺❤️."

pastorjosephstein said:

"Condolences from Genny and me 🙏🏾✝️."

Actress Beverly Afaglo’s family release details for us funeral service. Image credit: Beverly_Afaglo/Instagram

Source: UGC

Beverly Afaglo's US funeral details released

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the family of the late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo released new details regarding an upcoming funeral service for her in the United States.

The service is organised for her immediate family members, including her husband and sisters who reside in the US.

Source: YEN.com.gh