A young man named Samuel was trained as a nurse in Ghana but recently relocated to the United Kingdom after spending less than a year trying to process himself for a job there.

Speaking on Citi FM in Accra, the gentleman whose wife has already joined him indicated that she is a midwife and is also going through processes to get a job for herself.

Although it has been less than a month since Samuel arrived at the United Kingdom, he says that it is not possible for him to return to Ghana with the intention of settling down to work or live here.

"I am sure I will come back if I need to come down and see my parents. But if you are asking if I intend to come back and work in Ghana, that’s impossible. Let’s be frank," he said.

Comparing how life is like in the U.K. to how he managed to get by in Ghana, the gentleman who had practiced back home for eight years indicated that he currently has everything he needs to work comfortably.

"This is a very good place and I will recommend every Ghanaian nurse to follow in my footsteps. There is a vast difference between the conditions of service here [in UK] and in Ghana. We have everything we need to work with. I don’t have to think of what to eat at work," he indicated.

He also broke down the process of moving to the U.K. saying all he had to do is to simply write IELTS and some other tests, join UK NMC, search for a job and get a letter from the health center to get a visa.

