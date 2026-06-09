Three Ghanaian women who once faced the risk of dropping out of school due to poverty are graduating with master's degrees from the University of Cambridge

Francisca Arhinful, Fadila Issah and Jemimah Mensah completed MPhil degrees in Education at Cambridge's Faculty of Education

The graduates now hope to inspire and mentor young people, particularly girls, to remain in school and pursue higher education

Three Ghanaian women who once faced the prospect of abandoning their education because of financial hardship are set to graduate with master's degrees from the University of Cambridge this week.

Francisca Arhinful, Fadila Issah and Jemimah Mensah will receive MPhil degrees in Education after completing postgraduate studies at the university's Faculty of Education.

Francisca Arhinful, Fadila Issah and Jemimah Mensah are graduating with master's degrees from the University of Cambridge. Photo credit: University of Cambridge/UGC

Source: UGC

The trio's academic journey was made possible through support from Camfed, a charity that promotes education for girls and young women in Africa, and funding from the Mastercard Foundation Scholars' Program.

Issah, 26, grew up in Savelugu in Northern Ghana, where financial challenges nearly ended her education. After her father became unable to work following an accident, she balanced school with part-time jobs until support from Camfed enabled her to focus on her studies.

Arhinful, 25, from the Ajumako District in the Central Region, also faced uncertainty over her education when her family struggled to pay school fees. A scholarship from Camfed helped her continue her studies and pursue higher education.

Mensah, 29, was forced to leave school at age 14 to assist her mother in running the family's catering business. She later returned to the classroom after educational opportunities became available in her community.

All three women subsequently gained admission to universities in Ghana before securing scholarships to pursue postgraduate studies at Cambridge.

Having overcome significant barriers, the graduates now hope to support other young people facing similar challenges. They have trained as learner guides and mentors, helping to encourage children, especially girls, to remain in school and pursue their educational ambitions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh