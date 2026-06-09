The Chief Executive Officer of GIFEC, Tanko Rashid-Computer, established a new radio station in Bimbilla

The politician shared the official logo and name of the broadcast channel on his Facebook page

Facebook users praised the project and described it as a great accomplishment for the community

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The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Tanko Rashid-Computer, has reportedly set up a new radio station in Bimbilla, located in the northern part of Ghana.

Top Mahama appointee and NDC Deputy Director for elections and IT, Tanko Rashid-Computer, sets up a new radio station in Bimbilla. Image credit: Tanko Rashid-Computer, JDM/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The prominent politician, who also serves as the Deputy Director of Elections and IT for the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), announced the media venture directly to his followers.

The developmental project is expected to provide a new platform for communication and community engagement within the region. This major establishment comes as the prominent appointee of President Mahama shared the visual identity of the station online, signalling that broadcasting operations are ready to commence.

The politician took to his Facebook page on June 8, 2026, to publish the official logo and the name of the radio station, which is called 'Zelia FM 107.5 MHZ'.

He accompanied the digital unveiling by sharing the official motto of the station, which is "NANUNG PRIDE".

Read the details in the Facebook post below.

Bimbilla community members celebrate media project

The announcement quickly gained traction online as community members and political supporters rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the newly built facility.

Many residents expressed gratitude for the investment, noting that a localised radio station will help preserve area pride and boost corporate communication.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the appointee's post below:

Chairman Suale said:

"Great leadership."

Hamza Umar Tikumah wrote:

"Outstanding job, let's make it happen."

Chairman Mashud Abiola commented:

"We sincerely can't thank you enough for this project! Great accomplishment!"

Radio apologises over King Charles death blunder

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a radio station in the UK has apologised for accidentally and wrongly announcing that King Charles had died.

The erroneous announcement by Radio Caroline in Essex was made on May 19 due to a computer error.

Source: YEN.com.gh