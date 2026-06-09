Jonathan Mensah is shifting from footballer to sports photographer for the 2026 World Cup

The former Ghana defender previously represented the Black Stars at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups

His new photography work, including shots from Ecuador vs Guatemala, has already gained attention

Former Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah, a veteran of two FIFA World Cups, is trading his boots for a camera at the 2026 tournament—shifting from player to storyteller as he documents the raw emotions of football’s biggest stage.

Mensah, who represented Ghana at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, is now capturing the scenes and feelings of players and fans through his photography, offering a unique perspective only someone who has lived the experience can provide.

Jonathan Mensah Finds New Calling in Sports Photography After Black Stars Career

Source: Getty Images

Some of his recent work, including images from the friendly match between Ecuador and Guatemala, has already turned heads. His ability to freeze moments of tension, joy, and heartbreak reflects a deep understanding of the game and its emotional weight.

Jonathan Mensah, who played in two World Cups for Ghana, now hopes to capture the scenes and emotions of players and fans at this World Cup with his camera.

Football gave Mensah unforgettable memories as a player. Now, he is returning the favour—preserving moments for the world to see, this time from behind the lens.

The 35-year-old, who earned over 70 caps for Ghana and enjoyed a distinguished club career in MLS with Columbus Crew, is proving that life after football can be just as fulfilling when purpose remains at the centre.

Jonathan Mensah's career

Mensah’s football journey began in Ghana with Ashanti Gold SC, where he launched his professional career before making an early move abroad. He later joined South African side Free State Stars FC, gaining valuable experience and exposure.

His performances earned him a move to Italy with Udinese Calcio, although he did not feature for the first team. Instead, he gained competitive experience through loan spells, including a stint with Spain’s Granada CF, where he continued his development at top European level.

Mensah later moved to France, signing for Evian Thonon Gaillard FC, where he spent several seasons in Ligue 1. After his time in France, he joined Russian club FC Anzhi Makhachkala, helping the team through a challenging period in their domestic campaign.

His most successful club chapter came in the United States with Columbus Crew SC, where he established himself as a defensive leader and achieved major success, including winning the MLS Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh