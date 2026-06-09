Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on Bukayo Saka's fitness as England step up preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Arsenal star sat out the Three Lions' penultimate warm-up match, a hard-fought victory over New Zealand

Despite his absence, Saka remains a key figure in Tuchel's plans as England aim to mount a serious challenge at this year's tournament

Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel has moved to ease fears over Bukayo Saka's fitness ahead of the Three Lions' final World Cup warm-up fixture against Costa Rica.

The Arsenal winger sat out England's narrow 1-0 victory over New Zealand at the weekend, prompting fresh questions about his condition with the 2026 FIFA World Cup just around the corner.

Bukayo Saka trains with teammates Ivan Toney and Declan Rice at the Swope Soccer Village in Missouri, Kansas. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

However, Tuchel insists the decision was part of a carefully managed plan rather than a major setback.

With England set to face Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L, the availability of one of their most influential attackers remains a key talking point.

Tuchel addresses Saka's injury concerns

Saka linked up with the national team later than most of his teammates after Arsenal's UEFA Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on May 30.

The 25-year-old has endured a demanding few months. He withdrew from England's March camp through injury and subsequently missed six consecutive matches for Arsenal before returning in time for the Champions League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid.

Despite those fitness struggles, he played a crucial role during the closing stages of the domestic season, starting four of Arsenal's final five games as the North London side ended its 22-year wait for a Premier League title.

The intense schedule, combined with his recent recovery, has prompted England's medical staff to tread carefully.

Providing an update, Tuchel said, as quoted by Now Arsenal:

“We have to take care with Bukayo, who had an injury in the March camp and carried it through to the club campaign.

“He made himself available and was brilliant. He was managed in between matches – we are also building him up. That continues at the moment.”

The comments suggest England is prioritising Saka's long-term readiness rather than taking unnecessary risks before the tournament begins.

Watch Saka and Madueke during England's training session, as shared on X:

While Saka's workload continues to be monitored, there was encouraging news elsewhere in the camp.

Fellow Arsenal stars Eberechi Eze, Declan Rice and Noni Madueke are reportedly fully fit and available for selection.

Tuchel also disclosed that there had been no fresh injury concerns following England's first gathering since the Champions League final.

Thomas Tuchel addresses Bukayo Saka's injury concerns ahead of England's pre-World Cup match against Costa Rica on June 10, 2026. Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA.

Source: Getty Images

England step up preparations ahead of World Cup

Attention now turns to Wednesday's encounter with Costa Rica, where the German tactician is expected to increase the intensity.

Players are likely to feature between 60 and 70 minutes before the squad resumes training and heads to Kansas to complete preparations.

According to Goal, England is chasing a first World Cup triumph since 1966 and hopes to improve on their semi-final appearance in 2018 and quarter-final finish four years later.

Standing in their way, however, is a challenging group. The Three Lions begin against Luka Modric's Croatia on June 17 before taking on Ghana six days later, prior to concluding the opening phase against Panama.

England's World Cup preparations affected by earthquake

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that England's training camp in Florida was briefly disrupted by a 6.1-magnitude earthquake.

The tremor, which originated off Cuba's west coast, was felt in parts of Florida, including Orlando and Miami.

Source: YEN.com.gh