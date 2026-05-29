Professor Jerome Djangmah, a former Ghana Education Service Director General, has passed on

Djangmah's educational legacy includes significant roles at WAEC and some notable Ghanaian universities

His family has welcomed visitors and well-wishers pending the announcement of final funeral arrangements

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A former Ghana Education Service Director General, Professor Jerome Siau Djangmah, has passed away at the age of 88.

The news of his death was made public by a statement from his family, per Citi News.

Jerome Djangmah: Former Ghana Education Service Director General Dies Aged 88

Source: Facebook

Adom News reported that Djangmah passed away on May 23, 2026. Ablade TV shared the funeral announcement on Facebook.

Djangmah’s career spanned decades of dedicated service across multiple premier educational institutions in Ghana and West Africa.

He also served as the Chairman of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Chairman of the Governing Council at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and the Head of the Department of Zoology at both the University of Ghana (UG) and the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The Djangmah family has opened their doors to well-wishers, colleagues, and the public for visitations at the family residence located at No. 5 Oleander Street, Teshie Nungua Estate, Accra.

The family noted that further details regarding the final funeral arrangements will be communicated to the public in due course.

Djangmah began his teaching career at Achimota School in 1962, where he taught Ga alongside Science and Mathematics, reflecting his lifelong commitment to both education and GaDangme heritage.

A founding member of the GaDangme Council, he dedicated decades of service to education, culture, and national development.

As former Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, he championed Science, Technology and Mathematics Education, including the introduction of STME Clinics to encourage young girls to pursue careers in science.

Source: YEN.com.gh