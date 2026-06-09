Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing a new sexual assault lawsuit from a former child actor over 2007 allegations

The plaintiff claimed he experienced discomfort during a private meeting about career opportunities with Diddy

Diddy has denied the allegations and is currently serving a four-year prison sentence for unrelated charges

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Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been named in a new sexual assault lawsuit filed by a former child actor, who alleges that he was assaulted during a networking event in the Hollywood Hills in 2007.

Music mogul Diddy is facing a new sexual assault suit while in prison. Photo source: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

The plaintiff, identified in court documents as John Doe, claims Combs invited him to a private conversation about potential career opportunities before allegedly engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct.

According to a TMZ report, the lawsuit stated that the actor was a minor at the time of the alleged incident.

He claims he expressed discomfort during the encounter and was later told by Diddy that he would be considered for future opportunities before being left alone.

The former actor is seeking unspecified damages from Combs and several other defendants, arguing that those responsible for the event had a duty to ensure his safety.

Diddy has denied the allegations through his representative, Juda Engelmayer, who described the claims as false and without merit.

"The allegations from this so-called nameless child actor are false and ridiculous," Engelmayer said in a statement.

"Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone, and that includes any child."

See the Instagram post below:

The lawsuit adds to a growing list of legal challenges facing the music executive, who has been the subject of multiple civil claims in recent years.

Diddy is already serving a four-year term

The latest filing comes after Diddy was convicted in federal court on charges related to transportation for prostitutes. He was acquitted of more serious allegations, including racketeering conspiracy.

In October, Diddy was sentenced to four years in prison, with credit for time already served.

He is expected to be released in February 2028 and will subsequently serve five years of supervised release.

Currently, Diddy is incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix after being transferred from MDC Brooklyn. According to his representatives, he is participating in a residential drug treatment programme while serving his sentence.

Court records also show that the music mogul's legal team previously sought to challenge aspects of his sentence, arguing that the court improperly considered evidence related to charges for which he was acquitted. However, the sentencing judge upheld the decision.

The newly filed lawsuit remains a civil matter, and the allegations have not been proven in court.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is already serving a four-year jail term. Photo source: @diddy

Source: AFP

Nigel Gaisie sues Kumchacha for defamation

In other news on litigation, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Ghanaian prophet, Nigel Gaisie, had dragged his colleague prophet, Nicholas Osei, a.k.a. Kumchacha, to court over an alleged defamation.

As part of the filing, Prophet Giase has demanded an apology and GH¢10 million as compensation for the damages he has allegedly suffered.

The controversial lawsuit has sparked reactions on social media, with many sharing mixed comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh